Advertising

Tuesday night, Trump continued his tirade against the NFL and its players' protest against his comment that any athlete who kneels for the anthem is a "son of a bitch" who should be fired from the team.

Trump just tweeted his response to the NFL protests against him. Everyone's angrier now.

After an exhausting day of tweeting, Trump fired off a gem evoking Jamaican runner Usain Bolt. Sharing a video of the eight time Olympic gold medalist cutting an interview short to stand silently for the Star-Spangled Banner, Trump contrasted the runner's behavior with what he sees as the disrespectful protests of American football players.

Advertising

Twitter, at large, wasn't impressed by the almost completely unrelated video of Usain Bolt. Bolt's decision not to continue an interview during the anthem has very little to do with NFL players who use time before or during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Obviously.

Advertising

Then "Team Jamaica," a fan account for the Jamaican Olympic team, decided to get involved too.

Advertising

It was a popular sentiment.

Imagine how great it'll be if Usain Bolt speaks out himself.

Advertising

Mood

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

Although, then Trump would probably just delete his tweet immediately.

Donald Trump is deleting tweets so it doesn't look like he supported a loser.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.