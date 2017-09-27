Tuesday night, Trump continued his tirade against the NFL and its players' protest against his comment that any athlete who kneels for the anthem is a "son of a bitch" who should be fired from the team.
After an exhausting day of tweeting, Trump fired off a gem evoking Jamaican runner Usain Bolt. Sharing a video of the eight time Olympic gold medalist cutting an interview short to stand silently for the Star-Spangled Banner, Trump contrasted the runner's behavior with what he sees as the disrespectful protests of American football players.
Twitter, at large, wasn't impressed by the almost completely unrelated video of Usain Bolt. Bolt's decision not to continue an interview during the anthem has very little to do with NFL players who use time before or during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Obviously.
Then "Team Jamaica," a fan account for the Jamaican Olympic team, decided to get involved too.
It was a popular sentiment.
Imagine how great it'll be if Usain Bolt speaks out himself.
Although, then Trump would probably just delete his tweet immediately.