Tuesday night, Trump continued his tirade against the NFL and its players' protest against his comment that any athlete who kneels for the anthem is a "son of a bitch" who should be fired from the team.

After an exhausting day of tweeting, Trump fired off a gem evoking Jamaican runner Usain Bolt. Sharing a video of the eight time Olympic gold medalist cutting an interview short to stand silently for the Star-Spangled Banner, Trump contrasted the runner's behavior with what he sees as the disrespectful protests of American football players.

Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem! 🇺🇸🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/zkenuAP9RS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Twitter, at large, wasn't impressed by the almost completely unrelated video of Usain Bolt. Bolt's decision not to continue an interview during the anthem has very little to do with NFL players who use time before or during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Obviously.

oh my god it’s like arguing with your racist grandpa https://t.co/y2nnFjpaWB — Bryson Masse (@Bryson_M) September 27, 2017

Trump translator: "Even this black guy stands for the anthem. All other blacks should too." — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 27, 2017

Trump disrespects the flag by not valuing diversity. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) September 27, 2017

Texan sportscaster Dale Hansen explains why athletes aren’t disrespecting America pic.twitter.com/beyXZ56Z0M — The Tylt (@TheTylt) September 27, 2017

Then "Team Jamaica," a fan account for the Jamaican Olympic team, decided to get involved too.

Please leave The Boss out of your politricks. https://t.co/jMi4r4ajEL — Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) September 27, 2017

It was a popular sentiment.

Let me just speak for all Jamaicans on this one: Please keep Jamaica and our national heroes out of your racist tweets. 🇯🇲 — Robert Murray (@robertmurray) September 27, 2017

For the love of God stop talking and don't bring my country and countryman in this whole debacle pic.twitter.com/HkAl1az3HP — El Jefe 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@OriginalYrdiii) September 27, 2017

He spoke for me damn it 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 don’t bring us in anything — jamaycanprincess (@jamaycanprinces) September 27, 2017

Imagine how great it'll be if Usain Bolt speaks out himself.

Mood A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Although, then Trump would probably just delete his tweet immediately.

