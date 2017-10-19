Ted Cruz just made a cringeworthy 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' joke to Bernie Sanders' face. Oof.

During Wednesday night's tax debate, Ted Cruz, who likes to think he's funny, made a cringingly awkward Curb Your Enthusiasm joke to Bernie Sanders (who, as it turns out, is a distant cousin of Curb's Larry David).

Ted Cruz to Bernie Sanders: "As some might say, 'curb your enthusiasm'" #CNNDebateNight https://t.co/eyLYEUmzKm — CNN (@CNN) October 19, 2017

It seems pretty obvious that Cruz had prepared this joke before the debate and was eager to shoe-horn it into the conversation at the first chance he got, as evidenced by the shit-eating grin on his face as he said it. This wasn't a joke that struck him at the moment, this was a prepared bit, because Cruz, despite his best attempts, is nowhere near funny enough to come up with even something as predictable as a tired Larry David/Bernie Sanders comparison joke.

It got a laugh from the audience and even a polite one from Sanders. Cruz, of course, always laughs at his own jokes (ugh). Cruz continued, remarking on how great an impression Larry David does of Bernie Sanders on SNL, prompting Sanders to comment that one day maybe someone will want to do an impression of Ted Cruz. They might have to, but I guarantee no one will ever want to.