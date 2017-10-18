Ted Cruz just tweeted proof that he's the Zodiac Killer after a senator dumped Dr. Pepper on him. Yup.

Like all funny stories, this one starts at the Senate Judiciary Hearing where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was testifying on committee oversight of the Justice Department blah blah blah.
When it was Senator Ben Sasse's (R-NE) turn to grill (well, as much as a Republican would) Sessions, Sasse says he was momentarily interrupted because he "dumped a Dr. Pepper on Senator Cruz."
People were extremely jealous that Sasse had the opportunity.
The fun continued on Twitter, when the senator replied to a tweeter calling back to the time President Donald Trump revived the conspiracy theory that Ted Cruz's dad killed JFK.
To which Cruz responded with a reference to another viral theory: that he himself is the Zodiac Killer.
It's his wildest day on Twitter since the time he publicly liked a porno on 9/11.
He also was determined to ban Sasse from his Dr. Pepper reserves.
The internet is trying to cope with this overflow of Politicians Trying To Be Cool.
good luck tonight ted pic.twitter.com/lxFLTaO7l1— alt-left schrempf (@zarzarbinkss) October 18, 2017
It's all fun and games until you see that the tweet before was about denying healthcare subsidies to the poor...the ULTIMATE serial killer move.
Just an average day in Trump's America.