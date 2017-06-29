Advertising

Senator Ted Cruz posed for a photo with really rich guy Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs, for apparently no other reason than to acknowledge how much they look alike.

But this is the fourth Cruz doppelganger on record, and while it's really, really solid, it's probably the least accurate.

Yeah. There's been a lot of these. I don't know.

The fourth most convincing Cruz: Tom Ricketts

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

"For some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me," wrote Cruz in a follow up tweet. "Poor guy."

Advertising

For some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy.



For @SInow, here's photo evidence! https://t.co/FvLMA2uQnb pic.twitter.com/kF1wgt8Im7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

The good people of the web loved it, and made their jokey jokes about it.

When you make a wish on a monkey's paw that someone would replace Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/EFbidu9ko2 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 29, 2017

Rare picture of Ted Cruz and his brother, Mycroft Cruz pic.twitter.com/HROvkhIpo0 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 28, 2017

Where conservatives are today

-Rand Paul & Mike Lee as ungettable as ever

-Ron Johnson seems close to yes

-Ted Cruz looks like Tom Ricketts — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 28, 2017

Advertising

Ted Cruz has multiplied. We need to contain him. The locusts will come next. pic.twitter.com/oSyjhDoMlU — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 28, 2017

But while the resemblance is there with Ricketts, it's honestly not as good as two other Cruz doppelgangers. Cruz has one of those faces. One of those infuriating faces. It's shared by one of college basketball's most hated athletes: Duke's Grayson Allen.

The third most convincing Cruz: Grayson Allen

Not bad, and we're getting closer.

Advertising

But then there's this moment from Return of the Jedi, spotted by some eagle-eyed netizens last December.

The second most convincing Cruz:

I shouldn't have to tell you that we're talking about the imperial officer on the far left. But while it's impressive that this Cruz lookalike was doing his evil business all the way back in 1983, and he's straight-up identical, his face is in the shadows and it's a little misleading.

Skip to 1:37 for the full shot.

Advertising

Which brings us to the final Cruz.

The most convincing Cruz:

Ted Cruz @cruzforpresident in drag on Maury? The Lie Detector Test determined...that was a LIE! Ted's NOT that SEXY! #PrimaryDay #Maury A post shared by Maury Povich (@officialmauryshow) on Apr 19, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

Yes, that's an Instagram posted by the Maury show, and it's of a female version of Ted Cruz. If you don't follow political doppelganger news like I do, you'll be excited to learn that she's leveraged her internet fame and agreed to do pornography for $10,000.

Advertising

Tom Ricketts—just saying—you've got options.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.