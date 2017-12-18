Ted Cruz just got in a Twitter battle with Luke Skywalker.

Senator Ted Cruz, who apparently has nothing to do on Sunday evenings, has spent the night in a Twitter battle with Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker.

The force awakened when Hamill directed some Twitter shade at Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and architect of the ruling on net neutrality. "you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber," he wrote. "A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill." He ended the slam with the perfect Star Wars-related insult: "#AJediYouAreNOT."

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

Cruz responded to Hamill's tweet — accidentally tagging the wrong Twitter account in the process — partly to defend his position on net neutrality and partly to attempt to correct Hamill's Star Wars knowledge.

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

"Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet," he wrote. "Reject the dark side: Free the net!" Cruz, it seems, is trying to explain to the man who played Luke Skywalker what does and does not belong on the dark side. Big mistake.