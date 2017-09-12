Advertising

Ted Cruz pleased us all when late the evening of September 11th he "his staffer" liked a hardcore porno from his Twitter account, and it's not the first time that "Ted Cruz" and "porno" were used in the same sentence.

Back in the summer of 2016, a young woman named Searcy Hayes appeared on The Maury Povich Show to get a DNA test to prove that her fiancé is indeed the father of her baby. Social media quickly lit up and Hayes quickly became known as "Female Ted Cruz."

Could Lyin' Ted be lyin' about a secret love child or sister? THIS is the DNA test that Maury needs to do.

Because of her eerie likeness, Hayes was offered a deal to star in a porno for $10,000, an adult film now known as "PenetraTED," aka "Female Ted Cruz Lookalike Get Penetrated."

Senator? I hardly know 'er! XHamster

"Female Ted Cruz" went for it, as she and her fiancé turned her 15 minutes of fame into six minutes of pornography on the site XHamster.com.

If this video gets featured on Sexuall Posts's Twitter, maybe one day Cruz will screw himself to himself screwing!

Or is he "his intern" only into stepmom stuff?

