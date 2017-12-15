Ted Cruz beautifully trolled after his patronizing net neutrality tweet. It's almost too perfect.

On Thursday, the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality, rules that "restrict the power of internet service providers to influence loading speeds for specific websites or apps," according to NPR.
Critics of the vote say broadband companies will use the lack of regulations to influence how you spend your time online. For example, they could direct you towards their own services by slowing down others.
Ted Cruz, however, is not one of those critics. He issued a Twitter screenplay talking down to anyone in favor of net neutrality.
Here it is in a slightly more readable form:
Snowflake, believing online propaganda: 'OMG without net neutrality, the Internet is gone!"
Informed observer: "You know, the FCC issued that rule in 2015. The internet grew up wonderfully free from government regulation and this restores the status quo ante."
Snowflake: "Uh, never mind..."
A masterpiece in terrible tweeting deserves a masterpiece in trolling. This time, Twitter delivered.
Anyone who follows Ted Cruz news—for any reason—will remember the unbelievable time his Twitter account accidentally "liked" the above porn video.
When the only thing you're known for on the internet is liking this screenshot:
Maybe think twice before tweeting about loading speeds. Or don't.
It's better for comedy!
Somehow, people also had comments unrelated to porn. Baffling, I know, but true:
Those are good responses, but they're a little heavy. Let's just leave this here: