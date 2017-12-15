Ted Cruz beautifully trolled after his patronizing net neutrality tweet. It's almost too perfect.

On Thursday, the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality, rules that "restrict the power of internet service providers to influence loading speeds for specific websites or apps," according to NPR.

Critics of the vote say broadband companies will use the lack of regulations to influence how you spend your time online. For example, they could direct you towards their own services by slowing down others.

Ted Cruz, however, is not one of those critics. He issued a Twitter screenplay talking down to anyone in favor of net neutrality.

Snowflake, believing online propaganda: "OMG w/o net neutrality, the Internet is gone!" Informed observer: "You know, the FCC issued that rule in 2015. The Internet grew up wonderfully free from govt regulation & this restores the status quo ante." Snowflake: "Uh, never mind..." — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 15, 2017

Here it is in a slightly more readable form:

A masterpiece in terrible tweeting deserves a masterpiece in trolling. This time, Twitter delivered.