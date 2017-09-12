Advertising

In the wee morning hours of September 12, Senator Ted Cruz casually liked a hardcore porn clip on Twitter, causing the NSFW video to populate his "likes" section and the internet to melt down like the world climate Cruz doesn't believe in.

Obviously, jokes were made about the conservative senator. So many jokes that it's hard to say if there will ever be another joke about anything else ever again. Welcome to your new reality, comedy fans.

Advertising

But as Twitter started spinning, so did Cruz's P.R. team. According to the Verge, the tweet remained up for an hour before finally coming down at 1:20 a.m. Then Cruz's communication director started spinning their own narrative:

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

"The offensive tweet posted on @TedCruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter," wrote Catherine Frazier.

Advertising

Since you would presumably not "report to Twitter" your own senator for masturbating, this hints that Ted Cruz will employ the same defense that everyone caught doing something shady on the internet eventually screams:

I WAS HACKED.

Ted Cruz loves basketball, so maybe he'll look to two athletes for inspiration. J.R. Smith and Kristaps Porzingis are two recent examples of men who feebly screamed "hacked!" after misbehavior on Twitter.

But resist the temptation, senator.

Advertising

You're much better off doing some sad intern a favor and getting them out of politics early.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.