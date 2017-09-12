Advertising

Ted Cruz brought the whole country together on 9/11 when his Twitter account straight-up liked a hardcore porno, a complicated narrative featuring a stepmother walking in on her stepdaughter getting pounded like he did in the primaries.

She's reacting to the honor.

His team quickly went on Cruz Control, and the senator said that the "like" was a result of a rogue staffer." Why yes, the problem is with his staff.

"It was a staffing issue," itself an evocative sexual term a la Tobias Funke. "And it was inadvertent, it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We're dealing with internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious."

NBC News Frank Thorp V reporter was on the scene on Capitol Hill, and with this load off his chest, Cruz even made a funny joke.

Ted Cruz just now jokes about liked porn tweet: "Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017

Other journalists have confirmed the veracity of this statement.

This is a good line from Cruz imo pic.twitter.com/BFkOfDIjyp — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 12, 2017

That line is almost as funny as his Simpsons impressions.

But if Ted Cruz really were a savvy politician, he'd admit to jerking it, thereby rebranding himself as a human man with human urges, rather than a craven hypocrite trying to ban dildos.

He should be relived that he only got caught for masturbating and not for Zodiac killing.

