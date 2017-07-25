Advertising

On Monday, Prsident Donald Trump took a break from tweeting and spoke at the Boy Scouts of America's annual National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. The day was a huge success, with Trump leading the boys in a rousing chant of "Lock her up! Lock her up!" I'M KIDDING THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN. But his Jamboree 2017 appearance was the direct opposite of a success, as Trump managed to break one of the cardinal rules of Boy Scouts—no politics—and break it bigly.

Whenever Trump sees a large group of people in front of him, he thinks he's at one of his own rallies. So naturally, he uses it as an opportunity to give a speech about Fake News, how the media hates him, and blah blah blah. He did actually get some of the 40,000 people (mostly children) in attendance to boo both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Woooo! America!

People were obviously very upset and took to social media to express their outrage. One man, author and editor Ted Genoways, posted a long thread on Twitter talking about his own lifelong involvement with the Scouts and his utter disappointment in Donald Trump:

TL; DR: Genoways' whole family, from his grandfather down to his son, have had a lifelong involvement with the Boy Scouts. He explains that Scouts are strictly disallowed from making their service about politics. But Donald Trump did exactly that in his speech, acting like the 2017 Jamboree was one of his rallies. In doing this, Genoways says that Trump "dishonor[ed]" the Boy Scouts not just by choosing not to adhere to their values, but by "making a mockery of the ideals themselves."

Yup, that sounds like classic Trump.

You can watch the whole speech (if you hate yourself) below.

