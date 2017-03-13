Advertising

A democratic lawmaker from Houston, Texas has proposed "satirical" legislation that would fine men $100 for masturbating and require rectal exams before vasectomies and prescriptions for Viagra. State Rep. Jessica Farrar said her bill, filed Friday according to the Huffington Post, is meant to highlight the struggles faced by women trying to get health care under Texas' strict GOP-led reproductive laws.

As it stands, Texas requires a 24-hour waiting period between a required consultation and receiving an abortion. Another measure requires women to have a medically unnecessary transvaginal ultrasound while listening to the fetal heartbeat before they can get an abortion, according to the Texas Tribune. Farrar says this measure just "messes with women's heads."

Although HB 4260 is satirical, there is nothing funny about current health care restrictions for women and the very real... Posted by State Representative Jessica Farrar on Saturday, March 11, 2017

Farrar's bill, HB 4260, would legislate invasive restrictions on men, the same way Texas laws currently restrict women's access to safe healthcare. For example, there would be a fine for masturbating ("emissions outside a woman's vagina") which "will be considered an act against an unborn child, and failing to preserve the sanctity of life.”

Not only that, but if men persist in masturbating, they would also be required to store their "emissions" in order to make them usable for future conception. Can't waste any of that sacred baby-makin' sperm! Those are the seeds of life.

#HB4260, “A Man’s Right to Know,” mirrors real TX laws and health care restrictions faced by TX women every #txlege session. — Jessica Farrar (@JFarrarDist148) March 11, 2017

The bill would additionally allow doctors to make choices about men's healthcare based on their own "personal, moralistic, or religious beliefs," meaning they could refuse to perform elective vasectomies or prescribe Viagra.

HB 4260 also imposes a 24-hour waiting period on vasectomies, colonoscopies, and prescriptions for Viagra, along with "medically unnecessary" rectal exams.

Speaking to the Texas Tribune, Farrar said

What I would like to see is this make people stop and think. Maybe my colleagues aren’t capable of that, but the people who voted for them, or the people that didn’t vote at all, I hope that it changes their mind and helps them to decide what the priorities are.

