Texas Democrat introduces bill fining men $100 for masturbation and imposes a 24 hour wait for Viagra.

On Friday "A Man's Right to Know Act, " which was introduced by Farrar and was inspired by a pamphlet Texas doctors are required to give women seeking abortions.
The bill would fine a man $100 each time he masturbates. It imposes a 24-hour waiting period for a colonoscopy or a vasectomy, and for purchasing Viagra.
"What if men had to undergo the same intrusive procedures?" state Rep. Jessica Farrar of Texas asked.
Farrar points out that Texas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world.
The bill was obviously introduced to make a point, and not actually pass, but some people were triggered.
In response Rep. Tony Tinderholt issued a statement saying, "I'm embarrassed for Representative Farrar. Her attempt to compare to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology. I would recommend that she consider taking a high school biology class from a local public or charter school before filing another bill on the matter."
Tinderholt introduced a bill that would charge abortion providers with murder.
Now that the world has gone full Monty Python, you might as well watch this. It would be funny if things weren't so crazy right now.