Texas Democrat introduces bill fining men $100 for masturbation and imposes a 24 hour wait for Viagra.

The bill would fine a man $100 each time he masturbates. It imposes a 24-hour waiting period for a colonoscopy or a vasectomy, and for purchasing Viagra. ​​​​

"What if men had to undergo the same intrusive procedures?" state Rep. Jessica Farrar of Texas asked.

Farrar points out that Texas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world.

The bill was obviously introduced to make a point, and not actually pass, but some people were triggered.

#ToxicFeminisim The bill would penalize men for masturbation because such behavior is a failure to preserve the sanctity of life and "an act against an unborn child."The bill’s name, “A Man’s Right To Know Act,” is a jab at Tx Drs. are required to give womenseeking abortions — Pat Campbell (@PC1170) March 21, 2019

In response Rep. Tony Tinderholt issued a statement saying, "I'm embarrassed for Representative Farrar. Her attempt to compare to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology. I would recommend that she consider taking a high school biology class from a local public or charter school before filing another bill on the matter."