'The Boondocks' predicted Oprah 2020 back in 2006.

Lest you forget that our nation's most prophetic political seers are always cartoons, here's evidence that The Boondocks predicted a 2020 Oprah for President fervor.

In their alternate reality, she wins.

The Boondocks, 2006 pic.twitter.com/eoxfnejCHm — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) January 8, 2018

The season one plot line is a Peabody Award-winning episode, titled Return of the King, in which Martin Luther King Jr. never died from the assassin's bullet.

Instead, King wakes from a coma in time to witness the aftermath of September 11. "King's nonviolent views become so unpopular following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks," according to the Washington Post's description of the episode, "that he leaves to live in Canada..."

But not before giving a rousing speech that leads to a revolution at the gates of the White House.

The show ends with Oprah Winfrey becoming president, symbolizing something like a fulfillment of King's vision. You can watch the episode over at Hulu.

You may want to.

As The Simpsons have proven time and again, cartoons are never wrong: