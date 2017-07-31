After 10 days as the White House communications director-to-be, Anthony Scaramucci has already been given the boot.

Bye, Scaramucci!!!

In the past week-and-a-half, The Mooch went through an entire lifetime: he got a new job, he had a baby, his marriage ended, and he lost said job. But what the internet can't help but focus on is how fitting a time span of 10 days feels, thanks to a little 2003 rom-com by the name of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

If you're not familiar with the flick, it stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in their early-2000s prime as two young professionals in a relationship on based on some uncomfortably devious lies. The movie's catchphrase is literally, "One of them is lying. So is the other." How appropriate for today's political climate.

And of course, the internet nailed it with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days jokes.

I’ll leave the photoshopping to the experts. pic.twitter.com/Jj1nk0P2mv — Andrew Nathanson (@andrewnathanson) July 31, 2017

i've never been more ready to use my skills. i've never been more ready to use my skills. pic.twitter.com/E17WMhaKty — sarah gorman (@thesarahgorman) July 31, 2017 If I don't see a photoshopped Scaramucci in the poster for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days by tonight then I'm never forgiving the internet — merp. (@RoarDinoRoar) July 31, 2017 SOMEONE PLS USE THE HEADLINE "HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS"



CC: @HuffPost — brittany nims (@brittany_nims) July 31, 2017 How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) pic.twitter.com/cM84hhrUQY — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) July 31, 2017 In 10 days, Anthony Scaramucci: got a job

had a baby

ended his marriage

lost a job — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 31, 2017

How To Lose A Comms Director in 10 Days — Christina Polizzi (@clpolizzi) July 31, 2017

How to Lose a Job in 10 Days: The Anthony Scaramucci Story — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 31, 2017

RT if you've had a period that lasted longer than Scaramucci — Allure (@Allure_magazine) July 31, 2017

In case The Mooch is looking for any further consolation, in the wise words of Kate Hudson: