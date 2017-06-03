Advertising

After announcing that he would pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement that most Americans approved of, President Trump made the now notorious statement, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Aside from that making no sense whatsoever, the mayor of Pittsburgh himself scolded Trump for the comment, saying his city would continue to honor the agreement.

So when the White House wanted to hype a "Pittsburgh Not Paris" rally to thank Trump for the disastrous decision, they knew they couldn't actually do it in Pittsburgh. Instead, they held it in a Washington, D.C. park named for—get this—a French war hero. Just beautiful messaging there, guys.

A Trump campaign “Pittsburgh, not Paris” rally … in a park named for the Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolution https://t.co/rkn8VG2n3s — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 3, 2017

1. Lafayette was a) French, b) would consider Trump a cowardly boor;



2. Pittsburgh went 75% for Clinton and supports the Paris deal. https://t.co/t52BtCQpp6 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) June 3, 2017

Trump: I want a rally. We'll call it "Pittsburgh, not Paris."



Aide: In Pittsburgh?



Trump: Nah, in the square named after the French dude. https://t.co/1AvVa8vK67 — Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) June 3, 2017

The rally itself was, well... sparsely attended, you might say.

This is the pro-Trump, anti-#ParisAgreement "Pittsburgh not Paris" rally outside the White House... pic.twitter.com/Gx7lfbgKfx — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 3, 2017

Trump Supporters Have Gathered In Front Of The White House Chanting, "Pittsburgh not Paris jobs jobs jobs."pic.twitter.com/oUmqxBHXHJ — PRIVATE BANKER 🇺🇸 (@PriveBanker) June 3, 2017

A "CNN is ISIS"sign spotted at the Pittsburgh not Paris"rally outside the White House video: https://t.co/VzBianLTl8 pic.twitter.com/H4L4KERnH3 — P Martucci☆NYC4TRUMP (@martucci_peter) June 3, 2017

Dozens gathering to support President Trump at WH. Shouts of, Pittsburgh Not Paris! pic.twitter.com/8HqFvMnkbt — Tom Vanden Brook (@tvandenbrook) June 3, 2017

Wow, looks like literally tons of people who equate CNN with ISIS and pollution with employment showed up! But it seems like someone was missing. Where was Trump in this glorious demonstration? Didn't he want to greet his supporters?

Nah. He was at one of his golf clubs. Again. From Business Insider:

According to a pool report, the president's motorcade pulled up at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday morning. It's unclear whether the president is playing golf, and the press pool said it would file another report when it gets more information about the president's activities.

3 hours 40 mins later—Trump has left his golf course. (Takes about 4 hours to play a round of golf). Per pool, no info on what he did there. https://t.co/hxW0uFpzXv — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 3, 2017

A pro-Trump event so pathetic even Trump wouldn't get involved? Yeesh. But don't feel too bad, MAGA-hat dweebs. There were successful demonstrations across the country today—they just happened to be for the other side.

Even so, it sounds like the Trump camp is doubling down on their sloganeering.

Trump is "more concerned with Des Moines than Denmark!" Pence just declared in Iowa. — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) June 3, 2017

Just, ugh.

