After announcing that he would pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement that most Americans approved of, President Trump made the now notorious statement, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Aside from that making no sense whatsoever, the mayor of Pittsburgh himself scolded Trump for the comment, saying his city would continue to honor the agreement.
So when the White House wanted to hype a "Pittsburgh Not Paris" rally to thank Trump for the disastrous decision, they knew they couldn't actually do it in Pittsburgh. Instead, they held it in a Washington, D.C. park named for—get this—a French war hero. Just beautiful messaging there, guys.
The rally itself was, well... sparsely attended, you might say.
Wow, looks like literally tons of people who equate CNN with ISIS and pollution with employment showed up! But it seems like someone was missing. Where was Trump in this glorious demonstration? Didn't he want to greet his supporters?
Nah. He was at one of his golf clubs. Again. From Business Insider:
According to a pool report, the president's motorcade pulled up at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday morning. It's unclear whether the president is playing golf, and the press pool said it would file another report when it gets more information about the president's activities.
A pro-Trump event so pathetic even Trump wouldn't get involved? Yeesh. But don't feel too bad, MAGA-hat dweebs. There were successful demonstrations across the country today—they just happened to be for the other side.
Even so, it sounds like the Trump camp is doubling down on their sloganeering.
Just, ugh.