There's already serious backlash to the idea that Oprah might run for president.

On Sunday night at the Golden Globes, Oprah gave a great speech and — as is the way of the internet — vaulted her way to the forefront of the conversation on who will challenge Donald Trump for reelection in 2020.

Meryl Streep: Oprah has no choice but to run for president https://t.co/O1YWL1KQPG pic.twitter.com/Fp2GWIIWFx — The Hill (@thehill) January 8, 2018

Would Oprah run for president in 2020? Her long-time partner, Stedman Graham told the LA Times “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it,“ @KevinFrazier reports https://t.co/CtoVSQNeJO pic.twitter.com/gEeDdTkYNr — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

Y’all serious with this Oprah for president shit?



My Oprah?

Yeah aight. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) January 8, 2018

That was certainly the immediate reaction from Twitter, fanned by a statement from Oprah's long-term partner, Stedman Graham.

"It's up to the people," he told the LA Times. "She would absolutely do it."

ICYMI: Oprah accepting the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award and giving the internet a reason to turn her into a presidential candidate.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

But, as long as we're talking about the normal operating procedure of the internet, there was also immediate backlash.