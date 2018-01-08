There's already serious backlash to the idea that Oprah might run for president.

On Sunday night at the Golden Globes, Oprah gave a great speech and — as is the way of the internet — vaulted her way to the forefront of the conversation on who will challenge Donald Trump for reelection in 2020.
That was certainly the immediate reaction from Twitter, fanned by a statement from Oprah's long-term partner, Stedman Graham.
"It's up to the people," he told the LA Times. "She would absolutely do it."
ICYMI: Oprah accepting the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award and giving the internet a reason to turn her into a presidential candidate.
But, as long as we're talking about the normal operating procedure of the internet, there was also immediate backlash.
For every Justin Long...
There was an equal and opposite Mikki Kendall.
But anti-Trump Twitter wasn't the only section of the internet giving the Oprah-speculation a critical look.
NBC, for their part, immediately regretted a live-tweet they sent during the ceremony: a pic of Oprah with the caption "Nothing but respect for OUR future president."
They immediately apologized as Fox & Friends and Don Jr. accused them of political bias, explaining that the tweet was "in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement."
Other, pro-Trump accounts started giddily pointing out a connection between Oprah and Harvey Weinstein:
And if you're curious about the reaction on Breitbart... Well, here it goes:
The far-right news org began celebrating what they evidently see as an easy contest for Donald Trump.
They did so in the most bizarre internet speak possible, writing:
my body
is ready
And because you're starting to get flashbacks to the drama and tension of the 2016 campaign, don't worry, there were also plenty of jokes:
See you in 2020.