This Brett Kavanaugh testimony mashed up with "Pulp Fiction" will make you laugh while you cry.

It's been a rough week, but at least we have this "Pulp Fiction" mash-up.
View this post on Instagram CHECK OUT THE BIG BRAIN ON BRETT A post shared by Elara (@elarapictures) on Sep 28, 2018 at 1:43am PDT
A post shared by Elara (@elarapictures) on Sep 28, 2018 at 1:43am PDT
Updated with Samuel L. Jackson's response:
Funny as hell, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!! https://t.co/rSHcrMzMUM— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 28, 2018
