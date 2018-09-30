This Brett Kavanaugh testimony mashed up with "Pulp Fiction" will make you laugh while you cry.

This Brett Kavanaugh testimony mashed up with "Pulp Fiction" will make you laugh while you cry.
Someecards Staff
Sep 30, 2018@2:21 PM
Advertising

It's been a rough week, but at least we have this "Pulp Fiction" mash-up.

View this post on Instagram

CHECK OUT THE BIG BRAIN ON BRETT

A post shared by Elara (@elarapictures) on

Updated with Samuel L. Jackson's response:

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 