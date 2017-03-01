Advertising

According to The Washington Post, Tiffany Trump just might be joining the family business.

The "Like A Bird" singer and recent Penn grad joined her brothers in Vancouver for the opening of a Trump-branded hotel. It was there that Donald Trump, Jr. said that the family's non-Ivanka daughter is joining "the organization."

I think @DonaldJTrumpJr just broke news here. Said Tiffany is "soon to be within the organization," referring to Trump Org @TiffanyATrump — Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain) February 28, 2017

Photo of Trump family (Tiffany on left end) at ribbon cutting in Vancouver. Don Jr said she is "soon to be within" the organization. pic.twitter.com/jt2w3dOqTv — Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain) February 28, 2017

He meant "the organization" as in "The Trump Organization," which makes the Trump clan sound even more like a Mafia family.

The last we heard from Tiff was that she was planning on becoming a lawyer, and was spotted touring Harvard Law School.

Perhaps she's hoping to join the Trump Organization's legal department, which has been very busy over the past three decades with 4,095 lawsuits.

Or maybe Tiffany Trump is jumping into the real estate biz as an attempt to make her dad remember who she is. She was not raised by her father, and Daddy Donald recently said that he is proud of her "to a lesser extent" than his other kids. For real.

Joining the family business might make people stop sympathizing with her as the "forgotten First Daughter," as Twitter reactions suggest.

Don't do it, Tiffany! — Gloria Scott 🐝 (@GloriaScott1895) February 28, 2017

NO! Tiffany girl run! Get as far away from these people as you can! — NotTodayA-hole (@WithHerStill) February 28, 2017

No Don't Do It! Escape while you still own your soul! — Rogue Constitution (@ro_constitution) February 28, 2017

Just lost all respect I ever had for her if she goes into family biz. — Misty Price (@Gummi_Gal) February 28, 2017

However, if Tiffany becomes full Trump in both name and occupation, it might become even harder for her to find people to sit with at Fashion Week.

