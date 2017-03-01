According to The Washington Post, Tiffany Trump just might be joining the family business.
The "Like A Bird" singer and recent Penn grad joined her brothers in Vancouver for the opening of a Trump-branded hotel. It was there that Donald Trump, Jr. said that the family's non-Ivanka daughter is joining "the organization."
He meant "the organization" as in "The Trump Organization," which makes the Trump clan sound even more like a Mafia family.
The last we heard from Tiff was that she was planning on becoming a lawyer, and was spotted touring Harvard Law School.
Perhaps she's hoping to join the Trump Organization's legal department, which has been very busy over the past three decades with 4,095 lawsuits.
Or maybe Tiffany Trump is jumping into the real estate biz as an attempt to make her dad remember who she is. She was not raised by her father, and Daddy Donald recently said that he is proud of her "to a lesser extent" than his other kids. For real.
Joining the family business might make people stop sympathizing with her as the "forgotten First Daughter," as Twitter reactions suggest.
However, if Tiffany becomes full Trump in both name and occupation, it might become even harder for her to find people to sit with at Fashion Week.