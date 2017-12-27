Tiffany Trump's tone-deaf holiday video with Ivanka is getting ripped to shreds.

Remember Tiffany Trump? Her father doesn't, but she still scored an invite to a very Mar-a-Lago Christmas.

Donald Trump's younger daughter, whom he joked to Howard Stern that he wanted to have aborted, proved her Trumpiness by posting an extremely tone-deaf tweet on Tuesday.

Just a week after President Trump signed the tax bill that provides tax breaks to corporations and the rich at the expense of social programs like Medicaid, good ol' Tiff provided insight into how the rich live. Lounging about in a bikini in Palm Beach, people saw this generous holiday greeting as gloating and ridiculously out-of-touch.

@trumps_feed @IvankaTrump Sorry we missed you at the homeless shelter handing out Christmas gifts. — Budgie (@budgie1949) December 26, 2017

Just another way to say, "Suck it, poor folks!" disguised as "Merry Christmas!" — VeryScaryCarnival (@VSCarnival) December 26, 2017

Ugh. I hope my tax dollars aren’t going to this mess. — 🎄Padilla☃️ (@JennM_P) December 26, 2017

A Disney Channel-ified rendition of "O Holy Night" plays in the background as Tiffany and Ivanka make duckface, without a care in the world on taxpayers' dimes.