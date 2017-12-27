Tiffany Trump's tone-deaf holiday video with Ivanka is getting ripped to shreds.

Orli Matlow
Dec 27, 2017@3:34 PM
Remember Tiffany Trump? Her father doesn't, but she still scored an invite to a very Mar-a-Lago Christmas.

Donald Trump's younger daughter, whom he joked to Howard Stern that he wanted to have aborted, proved her Trumpiness by posting an extremely tone-deaf tweet on Tuesday.

Just a week after President Trump signed the tax bill that provides tax breaks to corporations and the rich at the expense of social programs like Medicaid, good ol' Tiff provided insight into how the rich live. Lounging about in a bikini in Palm Beach, people saw this generous holiday greeting as gloating and ridiculously out-of-touch.

A Disney Channel-ified rendition of "O Holy Night" plays in the background as Tiffany and Ivanka make duckface, without a care in the world on taxpayers' dimes.

And of course, there were the obvious incest jokes.

Tone-deaf tweets are a Trump family tradition. Most famously, Ivanka previously had another "Let Them Eat Cake!" moment, tweeting a pic of her and Jared heading out on the town as people gathered at airports to protested her father's Muslim Ban.

It's an exciting time for the Trump kids. Daddy is expected to save up to $15 million from his own legislation, and with changes to the estate tax, his heirs will score an extra $4.5 million after he dies.

A very merry Christmas indeed!

