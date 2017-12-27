Tiffany Trump's tone-deaf holiday video with Ivanka is getting ripped to shreds.

Remember Tiffany Trump? Her father doesn't, but she still scored an invite to a very Mar-a-Lago Christmas.
Donald Trump's younger daughter, whom he joked to Howard Stern that he wanted to have aborted, proved her Trumpiness by posting an extremely tone-deaf tweet on Tuesday.
Just a week after President Trump signed the tax bill that provides tax breaks to corporations and the rich at the expense of social programs like Medicaid, good ol' Tiff provided insight into how the rich live. Lounging about in a bikini in Palm Beach, people saw this generous holiday greeting as gloating and ridiculously out-of-touch.
@trumps_feed @IvankaTrump Sorry we missed you at the homeless shelter handing out Christmas gifts.— Budgie (@budgie1949) December 26, 2017
Just another way to say, "Suck it, poor folks!" disguised as "Merry Christmas!"— VeryScaryCarnival (@VSCarnival) December 26, 2017
Gross pic.twitter.com/Or5aE324BJ— DivaKnevil Ⓥ (@DivaKnevil) December 26, 2017
Ugh. I hope my tax dollars aren’t going to this mess.— 🎄Padilla☃️ (@JennM_P) December 26, 2017
A Disney Channel-ified rendition of "O Holy Night" plays in the background as Tiffany and Ivanka make duckface, without a care in the world on taxpayers' dimes.
You and your family are so out of touch with reality. Enjoy your vacation while people struggle every day.— TheLorac🤦🏻♀️🌈 (@Carowaro7161) December 26, 2017
The money your family has spent on vacations and golf outings this year could have gone to meals on wheels for the elderly and CHIP for children. GREEDY— Robin Martin (@rrmartin9) December 27, 2017
How tacky you all are. @realdonaldtrump The poor are eating rice and beans and are worried about health care. You are spending taxpayers' money and flaunting it. @jennym_p— Rosey Posey (@RoseyPo81745944) December 27, 2017
soooooooooooo #Tacky pic.twitter.com/zAyy8ZhN13— LittleBirdie (@ashbiez) December 26, 2017
And of course, there were the obvious incest jokes.
Sorry tiff, daddy only has eyes for ivanka.— Ellen (@eainaire) December 26, 2017
Yet more pics for your Daddy to drool over.— Alli (@AlliInCali72) December 27, 2017
Tone-deaf tweets are a Trump family tradition. Most famously, Ivanka previously had another "Let Them Eat Cake!" moment, tweeting a pic of her and Jared heading out on the town as people gathered at airports to protested her father's Muslim Ban.
It's an exciting time for the Trump kids. Daddy is expected to save up to $15 million from his own legislation, and with changes to the estate tax, his heirs will score an extra $4.5 million after he dies.
A very merry Christmas indeed!