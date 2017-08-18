On Thursday night's episode of SNL's summer series Weekend Update, Tina Fey introduced viewers to her new grassroots movement, "sheetcaking." Basically, she suggested that instead of dealing with the horrors of white supremacy and a president that hesitated to condemn it, we should all stuff our faces with delicious sheet cake. The segment has spread far and wide across the internet, and people are divided on whether or not her jokes are offensive.
Considering the fact that Fey is a liberal comedian, as well as her heated anger over white supremacy, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, and more throughout the segment, it's likely that her proposal of "sheetcaking" was a joke. Sitting back and relaxing is of course not an actual practical solution, rather, a humorous one because it's so ridiculous.
While many people (including J.K. Rowling) praised Fey for chastising white supremacy in a funny way, others criticized the comedian. Many Twitter users posited that Fey was able to make those jokes due to her privilege, and some attacked her for suggesting that people disengage from politics.
Others responded by pointing out that Fey is a comedian, so her suggestion of "sheetcaking" was likely satirical.
And some people understood that the jokes were satirical, although they didn't think the segment worked.
