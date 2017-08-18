Advertising

On Thursday night's episode of SNL's summer series Weekend Update, Tina Fey introduced viewers to her new grassroots movement, "sheetcaking." Basically, she suggested that instead of dealing with the horrors of white supremacy and a president that hesitated to condemn it, we should all stuff our faces with delicious sheet cake. The segment has spread far and wide across the internet, and people are divided on whether or not her jokes are offensive.

Considering the fact that Fey is a liberal comedian, as well as her heated anger over white supremacy, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, and more throughout the segment, it's likely that her proposal of "sheetcaking" was a joke. Sitting back and relaxing is of course not an actual practical solution, rather, a humorous one because it's so ridiculous.

While many people (including J.K. Rowling) praised Fey for chastising white supremacy in a funny way, others criticized the comedian. Many Twitter users posited that Fey was able to make those jokes due to her privilege, and some attacked her for suggesting that people disengage from politics.

White privilege is being able to go back home and eat cake when shit gets too real. https://t.co/67rRplSW9f — ⬛️Laid Protester⬛️ (@elsajustelsa) August 18, 2017

Love Tina Fey, but I'm REALLY not feeling her "Ignore racism and stress-eat instead" take. It strikes me as willfully naive and privileged. — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) August 18, 2017

tina fey telling people who historically don't show up to fight white supremacy not to show up is...



well, it's consistent — Kindred @SPX E10 (@itskindred) August 18, 2017

Tina Fey's solution for the political unrest in the US is — literally — "eat cake." — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) August 18, 2017

Tina Fey adapts "don't show up" as an anti-fascism strategy from her years of doing the same for people of color, queer people, lower-clas— — Avery Edison (@aedison) August 18, 2017

I can't. Really? Eat cake instead of fight? Y'all been doing that since day one for us. Switch it up. — Angela Nissel (@AngelaNissel) August 18, 2017

My love for Tina Fey and my devotion to cake are at odds with the terrible advice to not actively fight fascism. — eve englezos (@evenglezos) August 18, 2017

Also, Tina Fey has a long history of insensitive/appropriative/racist jokes and then digging in her heels when she's called out. — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) August 18, 2017

Others responded by pointing out that Fey is a comedian, so her suggestion of "sheetcaking" was likely satirical.

Did you not see the satire? Mocking the non action by some who are dealing w situation solely by stress eating? — Anne with an "e" (@mrsmaris) August 18, 2017

guys tina fey is a comedian not an activist

eating a cake is not enough to end racism eating cake is just a fun thing to do — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 18, 2017

HOLY FUCK PEOPLE TAKING TINA FEY LITERALLY PLEASE MAKE IT STOP PLEASE IT IS SATIRE PLEASE — ⚫️jUSTIN bOLOGNINO⚪️ (@jbolognino) August 18, 2017

And some people understood that the jokes were satirical, although they didn't think the segment worked.

I'm seeing some "TINA FEY SATIRE!!1!" this morning.



Like, even if that's true (which IDK IDK), satire doesn't WORK when reality is insane. — Donna (@totallydonna) August 18, 2017

god i don't wanna talk about tina fey but like "it's called satire", we know lmao, we get the joke, it's just bad — ｓｈａｎｉａ (@ProblemWerewolf) August 18, 2017

NBC did not immediately respond to Someecards' request for comment.

