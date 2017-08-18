"Sheetcaking is a grassroots movement, Colin. Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election," Tina Fey declared on Thursday night's episode of Weekend Update, the Saturday Night Live summertime spinoff. And yes, while she said it, she stuffed her face with a sheet cake.
The actress and former Weekend Update host came on the show to talk about the horrific white supremacy rally that took place last Friday at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. Fey graduated from the school in 1992 (where she had a great time despite graduating a virgin), and she came to Weekend Update decked out in a UVA sweatshirt. Fey discussed Donald Trump's reaction to Friday's white supremacy rally, the upcoming rallies scheduled around the country, and what we can do to peacefully protest.
"Find a local business you support. Maybe a Jewish run bakery, or an African-American run... bakery," Fey said, bringing out very strong Liz Lemon vibes. "Order a cake with an American flag on it, like this one, and um, just eat it, Colin." One such cake magically appeared on a Weekend Update desk, and Fey began sheetcaking, a term she invented for stuffing your face with cake with reckless abandon.
Basically, whenever you're feeling anger about the Nazism and white nationalism going on in America, stuff your face with an American flag sheet cake. And if that's not quite enough to calm your anger, try dipping a grilled cheese into the cake and taking a bite. Tina Fey seemed to enjoy the double dose of dairy.
Remember, this is coming from the woman who has experience shotgunning both sandwiches and whole pizzas.
And while bringing humor to such a serious and horrific situation is risky, it's hard to argue with this point about Trump: "Donny Johnny says we need to defend our county's beautiful Confederate monuments, when you know he would take 'em down in second if he thought he could build a bunch of poorly constructed condos on the spot."
She finished with some advice regarding protesting the upcoming white supremacy rallies–other than sheetcaking all weekend, of course. "Treat these rallies this weekend like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads–don't show up. Let these morons scream into the empty air. I love you Charlottesville. And as TJ once said, 'Who's that hot light skinned girl over by the butter churn?'"
Some people took to Twitter to express their love for Fey's speech:
However, others criticized Fey's effort, accusing her of white feminism and privilege.
Others defended the video, arguing that Fey;s approach was satirical.