"Sheetcaking is a grassroots movement, Colin. Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election," Tina Fey declared on Thursday night's episode of Weekend Update, the Saturday Night Live summertime spinoff. And yes, while she said it, she stuffed her face with a sheet cake.

The actress and former Weekend Update host came on the show to talk about the horrific white supremacy rally that took place last Friday at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. Fey graduated from the school in 1992 (where she had a great time despite graduating a virgin), and she came to Weekend Update decked out in a UVA sweatshirt. Fey discussed Donald Trump's reaction to Friday's white supremacy rally, the upcoming rallies scheduled around the country, and what we can do to peacefully protest.

"Find a local business you support. Maybe a Jewish run bakery, or an African-American run... bakery," Fey said, bringing out very strong Liz Lemon vibes. "Order a cake with an American flag on it, like this one, and um, just eat it, Colin." One such cake magically appeared on a Weekend Update desk, and Fey began sheetcaking, a term she invented for stuffing your face with cake with reckless abandon.

Basically, whenever you're feeling anger about the Nazism and white nationalism going on in America, stuff your face with an American flag sheet cake. And if that's not quite enough to calm your anger, try dipping a grilled cheese into the cake and taking a bite. Tina Fey seemed to enjoy the double dose of dairy.

Remember, this is coming from the woman who has experience shotgunning both sandwiches and whole pizzas.

And while bringing humor to such a serious and horrific situation is risky, it's hard to argue with this point about Trump: "Donny Johnny says we need to defend our county's beautiful Confederate monuments, when you know he would take 'em down in second if he thought he could build a bunch of poorly constructed condos on the spot."

She finished with some advice regarding protesting the upcoming white supremacy rallies–other than sheetcaking all weekend, of course. "Treat these rallies this weekend like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads–don't show up. Let these morons scream into the empty air. I love you Charlottesville. And as TJ once said, 'Who's that hot light skinned girl over by the butter churn?'"

Some people took to Twitter to express their love for Fey's speech:

Tina Fey with the sanest response to #Charlottesville of all https://t.co/y8vqH6ySo3 via @crooksandliars — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 18, 2017

guys tina fey is a comedian not an activist

eating a cake is not enough to end racism eating cake is just a fun thing to do — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 18, 2017

Tina Fey weighing in on Charlottesville while devouring a sheet cake is everything pic.twitter.com/AsQbwzog4T — mat whitehead (@matwhi) August 18, 2017

However, others criticized Fey's effort, accusing her of white feminism and privilege.

Love Tina Fey, but I'm REALLY not feeling her "Ignore racism and stress-eat instead" take. It strikes me as willfully naive and privileged. — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) August 18, 2017

tina fey telling people who historically don't show up to fight white supremacy not to show up is...



well, it's consistent — Kindred @SPX E10 (@itskindred) August 18, 2017

Tina Fey's solution for the political unrest in the US is — literally — "eat cake." — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) August 18, 2017

Tina Fey adapts "don't show up" as an anti-fascism strategy from her years of doing the same for people of color, queer people, lower-clas— — Avery Edison (@aedison) August 18, 2017

White privilege is being able to go back home and eat cake when shit gets too real. https://t.co/67rRplSW9f — ⬛️Laid Protester⬛️ (@elsajustelsa) August 18, 2017

Others defended the video, arguing that Fey;s approach was satirical.

Did you not see the satire? Mocking the non action by some who are dealing w situation solely by stress eating? — Anne with an "e" (@mrsmaris) August 18, 2017

Not understanding all this Tina Fey hate. It's satire, ya dingus. — Stephanie Smith (@theStephro) August 18, 2017

tina fey just "eating" cake is symbolism for how we have been passive in letting racism fester & still persist. it's satire & nuanced — tori anderson (@tor_lucielle) August 18, 2017

