Nothing helps you get through a long summer work day like mercilessly mocking the President of the United States on Twitter. Which just might explain why the hashtag #TrumpBiographyTitles is now trending.

When handed this fresh opportunity to roast Donald Trump, the dazzling minds of Twitter did not disappoint. Here are some of our favorite titles for this hypothetical book we hope to never, ever read:

12 Years A Slave Owner pic.twitter.com/4gPyyLKM16 — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) June 28, 2017

The brilliance of Twitter knows no bounds.

I Moved On Her Like A Bitch: A Tale of Missed Connections#TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/axReJNPzHU — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2017

love in the time of covfefe #TrumpBiographyTitles — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 28, 2017

Truly, these are stunning to behold.

The Lyin', the Rich, and the War Drone. #TrumpBiographyTitles — Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) June 28, 2017

