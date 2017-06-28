News > Politics
People are pitching hilarious titles for the Trump biography we hope to never read.
Nothing helps you get through a long summer work day like mercilessly mocking the President of the United States on Twitter. Which just might explain why the hashtag #TrumpBiographyTitles is now trending.
When handed this fresh opportunity to roast Donald Trump, the dazzling minds of Twitter did not disappoint. Here are some of our favorite titles for this hypothetical book we hope to never, ever read:
#TrumpBiographyTitles— Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) June 28, 2017
12 Years A Slave Owner pic.twitter.com/4gPyyLKM16
The Spy Who Memoed Me#TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/dKnfNzpBkH— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2017
To Grill A Mockingturd#TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/oIpUvWq85t— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2017
James And The Giant Impeach #TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/OuIQpa0eoD— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 28, 2017
Something Wicked This Way Comey#TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/uhVx3D8QHz— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2017
The brilliance of Twitter knows no bounds.
#TrumpBiographyTitles? There can be only one: pic.twitter.com/YAwHEUbkds— Amir (@AmirAminiMD) June 28, 2017
I Moved On Her Like A Bitch: A Tale of Missed Connections#TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/axReJNPzHU— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2017
love in the time of covfefe #TrumpBiographyTitles— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 28, 2017
Truly, these are stunning to behold.
The Lyin', the Rich, and the War Drone. #TrumpBiographyTitles— Orangina Bo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) June 28, 2017
Whine and Punishment#TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/lLIvBwrNWF— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 28, 2017
The Ego Has Landed#TrumpBiographyTitles— kieron (@gibbet) June 28, 2017
The Audacity of Grope #TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/GC2uAY3itL— Donald J. Trump (@BiglyPrez) June 28, 2017
Some of these belong in a museum.
Lord of the Lies #TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/F9BYx8YW7V— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) June 28, 2017
Are you there Vlad?, It's me, Donald. #TrumpBiographyTitles— craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) June 28, 2017
Horton Hears @FoxNews #TrumpBiographyTitles— Eric Schmeric (@HepatitisAtoZ) June 28, 2017
This one might actually be useful:
POTUS for Dummies#TrumpBiographyTitles— ℓєσ9мσиєу🦁 (@JMoney731) June 28, 2017
Others are almost too real.
I Actually Became The President!#TrumpBiographyTitles— Jimish (@jimishbathia) June 28, 2017
The Alternative Facts of Life #TrumpBiographyTitles— Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 28, 2017
#TrumpBiographyTitles. How IQ Tests Became Required To Be POTUS— Jamie Bryant (@jambie61) June 28, 2017
A Legend in His Own Mind #TrumpBiographyTitles— M (@Skyblumelon) June 28, 2017
When A Man Loves His Daughter #TrumpBiographyTitles pic.twitter.com/J9uGfOk8Zg— Michael (@quickbear) June 28, 2017
The Man Who Made Everyone Say "Man, I Miss George W. Bush" And Other Absurd Phrases #TrumpBiographyTitles— Katy (@kate_scrup23) June 28, 2017
Of course, there are already a number of biographies actually written about our current President, with far less grabby (tee hee) titles like The Truth About Trump and Trump Revealed. But no, we don't plan to read those either.