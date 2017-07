Advertising

America's Dad Tom Hanks is looking after his children. As the White House Press Corps face a hostile work environment under Spicey, Tom Hanks is sending the troops the equipment they badly need to keep up the good fight against "alternative facts": an espresso machine.

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017

Zoom in on the note:

To the White House Press Corps Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part. Tom Hanks

Thanks, Dad!

