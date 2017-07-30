Advertising

On Saturday, liberal comedian Chelsea Handler and conservative pundit Tomi Lahren sat down for a conversation at Politicon. They discussed a wide range of topics, from health care to Trump's recent quest to ban transgender people from the military.

Naturally, people expected the interview/debate to be a bit heated, but one of Lahren's comments in particular sent the Twitter-verse into a bit of a frenzy. While they were talking about health care, the recent efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act came up. Lahren has been a critic of the government being involved in health care, which made the following exchange between her and Handler so interesting:

Advertising

LAHREN: I don't think government does well at health care, I think it's proven by the V.A. that the government doesn't do well at health care. So we need to find alternatives. What's right now is not working. What we had before Obamacare was not working. I think you increase competition, I think that's the way to do it. … I think that the free marketplace is better. HANDLER: OK, so do you have a health care plan, or no? LAHREN: Well, luckily I'm 24, so I am still on my parents'…

As many of us are aware, the provision that allows young people to stay on their parents' insurance plans until the age of 26 is one of the main requirements of the Affordable Care Act, which Lahren claims to be against.

Advertising

Getty

At Politicon, she wasn't able to finish her sentence due to laughs and boos coming from the crowd. Chelsea Handler quieted the crowd and the two continued their debate. Lahren did later clarify that there were parts of Obamacare (like young people being allowed to stay on their parents' plans) that she thinks should stay.

But that didn't stop people on Twitter from throwing some major shade Lahren's way.

People wanted to make sure she knew that ObamaCare is what allows her to have health insurance.

Advertising

Hey @TomiLahren, you realize what law required insurance companies to keep 24-year-olds on their parents' plans, right? #whoops https://t.co/TIPEbpKCwv — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) July 30, 2017

Apparently, conservative darling Tomi Lahren is a vocal opponent of ObamaCare, but at age 24 is still on her parents' insurance under it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 30, 2017

When @TomiLahren says she's on her parents' insurance because she's 24....has someone told her that's OBAMACARE... pic.twitter.com/FfBnpRlxhn — Amber J. (@AJ_Ski_Bum) July 30, 2017

Tomi Lahren just goes "Well I'm on my parents health insurance...I'm 24."



Um...that's what Reps are trying to do away with. #Politicon2017 — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) July 29, 2017

Advertising

So is @TomiLahren going to put her health where her mouth is and get off her parents Obamacare? — ǤɇnX_ɎɇŦɨ (@ic_yeti) July 30, 2017

Other people pointed out how ironic it was that Lahren is covered thanks to Obamacare, and some even went so far as to call her a hypocrite.

@TomiLahren Tomi you have healthcare because of Obama? OH THE IRONY! — Sean Thomas (@scorpanion) July 30, 2017

Tomi Lahren: I’m still on my parents' insurance" a benefit of Obamacare!

Who's a hypocrite?https://t.co/49P2dCjw5M — Uh, no thanks (@get_a_spine) July 30, 2017

Advertising

Elite Daily notes that while the discussion between Handler and Lahren got heated at times, the conversation remained civil overall.

But, of course, that won't stop Twitter from giving the virtual side-eye.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.