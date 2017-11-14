Tomi Lahren tweets "Dear Liberal Snowflakes" poster, gets immediately meme'd into oblivion.

Sorry folks, but it looks like Tammy Toni Tomi Lahren is at it again.

Lahren, a conservative commentator and Fox News contributor, is set to speak at an event for Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit geared toward college students. According to the Turning Point USA website, the organization's mission is to "identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government."

But you probably known them as that group of people who had grown men wear diapers in public to protest "safe spaces."

Yeah, that was confusing.

Safe spaces are for children. pic.twitter.com/OSsETyDbC4 — TPUSA at Kent State (@TPUSAatKent) October 19, 2017

ANYWAY.

To promote the event, Turning Point USA tweeted this poster of a peeved-looking Lahren alongside some text.

Twitter was HOWLING at the irony: