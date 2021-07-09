17 reactions to Tomi Lahren calling flight attendants ‘nazis’ for enforcing masks.

Another day, another bizarre statement from America's most incendiary blonde, Tomi Lahren.

The right-wing political commentator stoked yet-another-controversy this week when she called flight attendants "Nazis of the air" for enforcing the mask mandate during commercial flights.

The CDC still advises that people traveling on commercial flights wear masks during the flight. And while most commercial fliers seem to have no issue with this, there has been an uptick in belligerent behavior from travelers who see the mask mandate as a breach of their personal freedom.

While appearing on Fox News this week to discuss the rise in "unruly" behavior on flights, Lahren said: