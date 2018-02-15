Florida shooting survivor responds to Tomi Lahren’s sympathy towards guns.

It's a day of mourning in America, a phenomenon that is all too common.

On Wednesday, 17 people were killed when a 19-year-old former student opened fire with a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Many people watched the events unfold in horror, and expressed their anger at the inaction of lawmakers after such massacres, the Florida shooting being the 18th on school grounds this year.

Fox News talking head Tabitha Tomeka Tomi Lahren was absolutely aghast that people would respond to a gun massacre with a plea to stop people from acquiring military-grade weapons.

Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic. #FloridaShooting — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 15, 2018

Yes. Take a deep breath. Won't somebody think of..............the guns?

A woman who identified as a student at Stoneman Douglas High School, Kyra, was not sympathetic to Lahren's sympathy towards the guns. Kyra said that not only is now the time to talk about guns, it's also too late for many.

A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi https://t.co/qNo03ZE3Ev — kyra (@longlivekcx) February 15, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral.

Kyra's other tweets after the shooting are absolutely heartbreaking.