Tami Tomi Lahren is will probably not be surprised to find out that, according to The Hill, she's going to be working for Fox News. The conservative pundit, who loves to mock anti-Trump "snowflakes," lost a previous job at Glenn Beck's network, TheBlaze, after admitting she's pro-choice on The View. But obviously a young, ambitious, horrible, attractive, repugnant, conservative commentator like Lahren wouldn't stay unemployed for long, and Fox News seems like the perfect place for her.
Lahren did have a job after TheBlaze—working for Trump Super PAC Great American Alliance, according to a press release.
Lahren will start off as an opinion contributor on Sean Hannity's 10 p.m. Wednesday show, The Hill reports. Whether people are watching because they love her or hate her, Hannity's show is going to get watched.
