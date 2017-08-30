Advertising

Anyone who knows who Tami Tomi Lahren is will probably not be surprised to find out that, according to The Hill, she's going to be working for Fox News. The conservative pundit, who loves to mock anti-Trump "snowflakes," lost a previous job at Glenn Beck's network, TheBlaze, after admitting she's pro-choice on The View. But obviously a young, ambitious, horrible, attractive, repugnant, conservative commentator like Lahren wouldn't stay unemployed for long, and Fox News seems like the perfect place for her.

Lahren did have a job after TheBlaze—working for Trump Super PAC Great American Alliance, according to a press release.

Lahren will start off as an opinion contributor on Sean Hannity's 10 p.m. Wednesday show, The Hill reports. Whether people are watching because they love her or hate her, Hannity's show is going to get watched.

And, of course, Twitter is going to joke.

Tomi Lahren joins Fox News.

Topics she'll avoid:



1. Abortion- she supports.

2. ACA- on her parents insurance. — ❄️OnTheWater (@2pineappletini) August 30, 2017

Breaking News: nobody is surprised that Tomi Lahren is joining the rest of the empty bucket heads at Fox News — Im Just Being Honest (@TheKidE85) August 30, 2017

Tomi Lahren was an emergency hire to maintain Fox News' preferred ratio of Attractive Blondes Saying Awful Things (ABSATs) — Dave Davidson (@D_Technetium) August 30, 2017

Ways to be a successful conservative pundit:

-Be hot

-Spew hatred

-Blame liberals for everything



😅😅😅 'Tomi Lahren' https://t.co/5aCit5o4Gi — Jack Tweets 🇺🇸 (@jackTweets11) August 30, 2017

Nobody is more upset about Tomi Lahren joining Fox News than the company's spell checkers. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 30, 2017

