Tomi Lahren apologizes and deletes rant about 'limp dick' congressman. Twitter has the receipts.

Tomi Lahren is sorry for calling Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) a "limp-dick" and a "little nasty ginger."
On Wednesday, the Fox News contributor appeared to have had a complete meltdown when she posted this insane rant about Kennedy's response to President Trump's State of the Union address on her personal Instagram. She later deleted the video, but Josh Billinson, an editor for the Independent Journal Review, saved it and posted it Twitter:
"If you haven't let had the displeasure of watching that little limp-dick's response to President Trump's State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol, or some Midol, or whatever you need to do to get through it because it was pathetic, and it was embarrassing OH MY GOD," Lahren said in the video.
In another video, shared by Huffington Post journalist Yashar Ali, Lahren could be heard calling Kennedy a "little nasty ginger."
She also posted this picture comparing Kennedy to reality star Caitlin Jenner, but deleted it shortly after:
After her mean girl meltdown, Lahren issued an apology on her Twitter:
Tomi, next time you get "too upset" over something, try screaming into a pillow like the rest of us.