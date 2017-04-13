Advertising

Tomi Lahren opened up about her lawsuit against her employer, Glenn Beck's network TheBlaze, in an exclusive interview with ABC Nightline. The 24-year-old conservative pundit says that she's "deeply hurt" and "disappointed" but that she wants to be able to "just move on."

Lahren is suing TheBlaze for wrongful termination (and trying to get the network to let her keep her massive Facebook following) after she was fired from her show Tomi for pro-choice comments she made on The View. She told ABC, "I just want work and have the freedom to put my voice out there. And I want to interact with my fans and my followers — that’s all I want out of this."

WATCH: @TomiLahren speaks out about lawsuit against @theblaze: ”I will not lay down and play dead ever.” Tune in tonight on #Nightline pic.twitter.com/DOrEphW1gP — Nightline (@Nightline) April 13, 2017

When asked by ABC why she gets emotional talking about being fired, she told ABC,

It’s my job. This is my life. Without that, I feel lost. When your outlet is taken away from you, when your catharsis is stripped from you, and you don’t understand why, and you’re so disappointed, and you’re so blindsided by it, it hurts.

Lahren's position remains anti-abortion but pro-choice. She claims that she, personally, wouldn't opt for abortion (and has also advised friends against it) but that, as someone who views limited government, I do believe that during the first trimester, the option should be there for women.”

The situation is confusing, because even though her show has been pulled, Tomi Lahren is still under contract with TheBlaze. A spokesperson for the company said,

It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her.

