19 responses to Tomi Lahren claiming the LGBTQ Pride flag is anti-American.

A lot has changed in the past year, but some things never will. Like conservative commentator Tomi Lahren who continues to wake up every day and do what she does best: stir up controversy on Twitter.
"If you fly a pride flag higher than the American flag, don’t worry we know exactly who you voted for and it’s embarrassing!" she wrote.
As so often happens when Tomi posts her inflammatory views, people had a lot to say about this. Many of the responses pointed out her hypocrisy on the subject of flags.
1.)