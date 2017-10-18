Tomi Lahren claims she doesn't know why NFL players are choosing to kneel. Twitter gives her some help.

Conservative cheerleader and bleach blond bobblehead Tomi Lahren was a guest on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, where she did her best to play dumb about why so many NFL players are kneeling during the national anthem before games.

.@TomiLahren on NFL anthem protests: “I would like to ask these players: What exactly are you kneeling for?” @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/SZAiQVcE6l — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2017

Her problem, it seems, is that she just has no goshdarn idea why all these men would choose to take a knee rather than stand. She said,

This is a serious question I have for these players that are in fact kneeling, because we know that it is so many at this point, it started with Colin Kaepernick, now it has spread, it has infected the league. So I would like to ask these players, what exactly are you kneeling for and why have you chosen the flag and the anthem to do it? I bet if we asked 100 players we would get 100 different answers. And then furthermore, I would like to ask those same players, what would it take for you to then stand and respect the flag and the anthem, and again, you'd probably get 100 different answers if you got an answer at all.

If Lahren had been paying attention at all, she'd know that a lot of players have explained why they've chosen to take a knee. It also seems unlikely that if any of these athletes were asked what it would take for them to stand during the anthem again, they would refuse to answer. The movement is not a secret. Players have spoken about their choices extensively.

Why are NFL players protesting during the national anthem? Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin explain the issues: https://t.co/GDY8dR9wh6 pic.twitter.com/Su4DDLF1yz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

For example, Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers wrote an op-ed for the New York Times explicitly titled, "Why Colin Kaepernick and I Decided to Take a Knee." That might be a good place for Lahren to start.