This past weekend, during a discussion with Chelsea Handler at Politicon, fierce Obamacare opponent Tomi Lahren made the mistake of admitting that she, herself, benefits from one of the main provisions of the program -- the one that allows children to stay on their parents insurance until the age of 26.

Naturally, many media outlets pointed her hypocrisy out, because it is hilarious. Tomi took issue with this in an editorial for The Hill, claiming that they "ruin[ed] an otherwise pleasant morning" by criticizing her instead of cheering the debate as "an important step for free speech."



Those damn snowflakes. It is almost as if we hear Tomi Lahren and her ilk speaking all of the time, and this is nothing new for us. As if Tomi has already been on The Daily Show and Real Time with Bill Maher and The View or something or already gets an undue amount of attention to begin with simply because she is a blonde lady who goes around saying inflammatory things and insulting people. Preposterous!

While Tomi is copping to the fact that she benefits from Obamacare, she claims it totally doesn't count, because there are Republicans who like that part of Obamacare as well.

Yes, I have benefited from the ObamaCare provision allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance plans until age 26. Yes, some provisions in the law make sense. That one certainly does. The law’s coverage of pre-existing conditions is another, and any Republican healthcare plan should include something similar. Newsflash: Most Republicans and Trump supporters don’t believe that every single tenet of ObamaCare is bad. A 2016 Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 82 percent of Republicans support allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance until age 26. More recent Kaiser poll shows nearly 60 percent of Republicans support continued coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Except for one problem, Tomi. The mandate is the very reason those provisions were possible in the first place. Take one moment, relax, banish all thoughts of snowflakes from your pretty head, and really think about it. If insurance companies were required to cover people with pre-existing conditions, but people were not required to have health insurance, that would mean that people could just not bother having insurance and paying into the system until they got cancer or something and they needed to. This would make premiums absurdly expensive for everybody.



Additionally, staying on your parents' plan costs less, meaning the insurance companies make less money off of you. However, because everyone is paying into the system, that is a hit they are able to take. Dig? You think insurance companies aren't going to get out of that one eventually? Because they will.



Tomi then points out that Chelsea Handler, like me and an increasingly large amount of other people, is in favor of single payer or Medicare-for-all program. This, she points out, is a mistake because of the problems with the VA system.

Just look at Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals. VA wait times can range from one to two months for the most standard care. In South Dakota — where I was born into a proud military family — the average VA clinic wait is over 38 days. In Colorado, scheduling an appointment to see a primary care doctor takes an average of 42 days. In Georgia, our most patriotic Americans can be left waiting for more than 50 days.



This is unacceptable. So why model our entire healthcare system on a failed government experiment?

Tomi -- you'd better sit down because I am about to blow your very mind. Veterans are not required to go to the VA, and can, in fact, get private insurance just like anyone else. A large part of the reason they don't is due to the cost of healthcare. So perhaps instead of saying "this doesn't work" we should really work on making it work. It would help, I think, if the GOP would stop voting against bills that would improve it.



Like when 41 of them voted against the Comprehensive Veterans Health and Benefits and Military Retirement Pay Restoration Act of 2014.



Or the time they blocked a bill that would have provided "providing $21 billion for medical, education and job-training benefits for the nation's veterans."



Or the time they voted against a the Wounded Veterans Job Security Act meant to protect veterans from getting fired from their jobs for missing work to receive medical care for injuries sustained while serving our country.



However, if it were all bad, and the "free market" were better... then why wouldn't these veterans opt for that instead? Take a moment and consider that, Tomi. Perhaps it is because they, like millions of other Americans, still benefit more from this "big government" you despise than they would if left without it. That maybe instead of constantly making things worse by destroying good programs on purpose, and then calling them "failed experiments," Republicans could work to improve them and make them work.

I'm gonna recommend, Tomi, that you stop digging yourself into this hole, because the more you do it, the less sense you make.

