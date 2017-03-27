Advertising

Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative rant-show host who carved out a career for saying offensive things, said something too damn offensive for her network: that women should have the right to choose.

Last week, in a segment on The View, between defending Donald Trump's (attempted) Muslim Ban and wiretapping claims, the firebrand dropped, "I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

Glenn Beck, who created and runs TheBlaze, responded to this little glimmer of tolerance by suspending her show, and the Page Six reported on Sunday that the suspension.

I can't believe Tomi Lahren got permanently suspended from her job. Now she's one of those "unemployed millennials" she complains about pic.twitter.com/CnuUct9Sap — la bella vita (@drugproblem) March 27, 2017

Beck is making an example out of Lahren, like previously she was the only example people had when asked "What is even on 'TheBlaze'?

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” a 'Beck insider' told Page Six.

“He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

Hmm. For all her ranting and ranting about how the left "can't tolerate" different views, she should have also taken a second to look at her fans and her boss.

The Left: if you disagree with us you are a Nazi or a Fascist and our violence against you is justified. Hmm. No. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2017

