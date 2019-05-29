Tomi Lahren is getting owned for criticizing emotional Gillette ad featuring a trans boy shaving.

It's almost June, which means time for brands everywhere to flaunt their inclusiveness of the LGBTQ community as a way to sell their products!

June:



Brands: WE HAVE LOTS OF GAY FRIENDS — Bron.com (@brondotcomputer) May 28, 2019

But as transparent as their motives may be, it's definitely a huge step forward to see LGBTQ individuals being used to hawk products the way hetero people have been for decades. That's equality, under capitalism. And a huge benefit of this kind of progress is it means more representation of LGBTQ people on-screen. And representation matters.

For example, this incredibly moving and powerful new Gillette ad, which features artist and activist Samson Bonkeabantu and his dad, sends an important message normalizing trans identity and promoting acceptance. The ad shows Samson's dad teaching him how to shave, and if you weep while watching it, as I did, that is okay! Weeping is a healthy behavior and a totally normal response to this video:

Sure, Gillette wants to sell razors. But at least while doing so, they are using their platform to fight transphobia in a time when the Trump administration is doing everything it can to promote hatred, and to strip trans people of their basic rights. And for that, I'll be buying a Gillette razor next time I'm at CVS.