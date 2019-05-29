Tomi Lahren is getting owned for criticizing emotional Gillette ad featuring a trans boy shaving.

It's almost June, which means time for brands everywhere to flaunt their inclusiveness of the LGBTQ community as a way to sell their products!
But as transparent as their motives may be, it's definitely a huge step forward to see LGBTQ individuals being used to hawk products the way hetero people have been for decades. That's equality, under capitalism. And a huge benefit of this kind of progress is it means more representation of LGBTQ people on-screen. And representation matters.
For example, this incredibly moving and powerful new Gillette ad, which features artist and activist Samson Bonkeabantu and his dad, sends an important message normalizing trans identity and promoting acceptance. The ad shows Samson's dad teaching him how to shave, and if you weep while watching it, as I did, that is okay! Weeping is a healthy behavior and a totally normal response to this video:
Sure, Gillette wants to sell razors. But at least while doing so, they are using their platform to fight transphobia in a time when the Trump administration is doing everything it can to promote hatred, and to strip trans people of their basic rights. And for that, I'll be buying a Gillette razor next time I'm at CVS.
But one person who won't be buying Gillette razors anytime soon is conservative
troll "commentator" Tomi Lahren. Hatred is kind of her bread-and-butter, so to speak. So this ad got under her blindingly Caucasian skin. She took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter:
"The new
@Gillette ad features a transgender boy shaving for the first time," she wrote. "It’s a little much to normalize and promote high-school-aged kids undergoing hormone therapy and gender reassignment. Don’t ya think?"
Bad idea to pose a question to Twitter, especially when that question is really, really dumb, bad AND hateful. And on the eve of Pride Month, no less!
People took Tumor's bait and answered her question, and her terribly transphobic tweet is getting ratio'd to oblivion (internet-speak for EVERYONE HATES IT). And, no, people don't think it's "a little much" to "normalize" trans kids being accepted and finally given the opportunity to be themselves in a world that has been unimaginably cruel towards them. Here are some of Twitter's best responses:
This high school teacher weighed in with some TRUTH:
Some people are even thanking Tim Tams for bringing the ad to their attention:
While others are pointing out what Tum Tum herself has "normalized":
This guy even believes the unbelievable.... that one day old Transphobic Tammy herself might one day see the error in her hateful ways.
Tim Tams a decent human being?? I guess if Donald Trump can be president, almost anything is possible. We'll hold on to hope.