Tomi Lahren defends 'sh*thole' comments, learns why you never ask a rhetorical question on the internet.

Tomi Lahren, the political commentator who got her start at Glenn Beck's TheBlaze before accepting her destiny as a contributor to Fox News, predictably weighed in on the "shithole" controversy on Friday.

She did so with a rhetorical question, which, if she ever read Someecards, she'd know is a grave mistake.

"If they aren't shithole countries, why don't their citizens stay there?"

If they aren’t shithole countries, why don’t their citizens stay there? Let’s be honest. Call it like it is. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 12, 2018

"Let's be honest. Call it like it is," Lahren followed up.

The thing about a rhetorical question? It always has rhetorical answers. The thing about the internet? It's always mean.

Why do you live/work in California/NYC instead of your native South Dakota? https://t.co/i6dO4Cdxry — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 12, 2018

If Fox News isn't a shithole entertainment channel, then why are they banned in the UK for literal "fake news"? https://t.co/VMvLL4sbc4 — William “Deep State” LeGate 🌊 (@williamlegate) January 12, 2018

OK, if you insist:



You're a racist. https://t.co/HkBQcKYd3h — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) January 12, 2018