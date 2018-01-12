Tomi Lahren defends 'sh*thole' comments, learns why you never ask a rhetorical question on the internet.

Tomi Lahren, the political commentator who got her start at Glenn Beck's TheBlaze before accepting her destiny as a contributor to Fox News, predictably weighed in on the "shithole" controversy on Friday.
She did so with a rhetorical question, which, if she ever read Someecards, she'd know is a grave mistake.
"If they aren't shithole countries, why don't their citizens stay there?"
"Let's be honest. Call it like it is," Lahren followed up.
The thing about a rhetorical question? It always has rhetorical answers. The thing about the internet? It's always mean.
According to The Washington Post, Trump "grew frustrated" on Thursday as a bipartisan group of lawmakers discussed protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries.
"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" the president allegedly asked. "We need more people from Norway."
The comments were largely interpreted as racist, and the president himself denied using the language described by the Post. In the last twelve hours the comments have blown up, with the reaction going viral everywhere. Democratic lawmakers rushed to denounce the comments, as have several Republicans.
Few conservatives have defended the quote as particularly insightful or as a dignified representation of their views on immigration.
So, it begs the question, what was Lahren thinking?
Don't answer that.