America's conservative sweetheart Tomi Lahren has teamed up with the pro-Trump PAC "Great America Alliance" to issue a new PSA aimed at curing America of what she has deemed "Snowflakism." Which, as far as we can tell, is a non-fatal disease characterized primarily by disagreeing with Tomi Lahren or saying things that upset her in some way.

"Are you or someone you love having difficulty accepting the fact Donald Trump won the presidency?" Lahren asks in the opening of the 30 second ad. Symptoms of "snowflakism" include, she says, liking Bernie Sanders, saying that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote (which she did, but that hurts Donald Trump's feelings, ok? Not nice!) or saying "I'm with her."

SNOWFLAKEISM TRIGGER WARNING! Snowflake syndrome is a serious condition, but there’s hope. Visit www.SnowFlakeNoMore.com to defrost. Posted by Tomi Lahren on Monday, July 10, 2017

Oh, and something-something, emails, Benghazi.



Luckily for all of us, Tomi and the Great America Alliance (no affiliation with the Six Flags themepark -- that we know of) have created a helpful Geocities site on the World Wide Web at www.snowflakenomore.com, which aims to help people cure their friends and families of this dreadful snowflakeism by, uh, sharing the ad above. It is pretty much just that, along with graphics of snowflakes falling. Because Tomi Lahren will not be satisfied or comfortable or happy until all the snowflakes agree to crystallize in the exact same structure as Tomi Lahren.

There is, of course, a fine line between being a snowflake and not being a snowflake. For instance, if you are outraged by cops killing unarmed people of color -- totally a snowflake. However, if you are outraged by the fact that people are outraged by cops killing unarmed people of color? Not a snowflake. If you are a millennial and lose your job? Snowflake. If you are a millennial named Tomi Lahren who lost her job? Totally not a snowflake.

Basically, the primary way to not be a snowflake is to hold all the same positions as Tomi Lahren on everything, and to never, ever, ever, upset her by disagreeing. Because then she will have to make a video about how you are a snowflake. She is very delicate that way, not unlike... well, let's just say a flower.

