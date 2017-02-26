Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar for Best Foreign Film at the 2017 Oscars, this time for his movie The Salesman. To protest President Trump's travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, Farhadi boycotted the ceremony, and instead had a powerful statement read by Iranian-American astronaut Anousheh Ansari.
Naturally, this powerful moment did not sit well with fans of Trump's ban. Future Kellyanne Conway/fellow right-wing mouthpiece Tomi Lahren freaked the F out, and took the opportunity to spew nastiness on Twitter.
In addition to being a disgusting, racist generalization about the nation and people of Iran, it's a terribly constructed tweet.
