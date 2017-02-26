Advertising

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar for Best Foreign Film at the 2017 Oscars, this time for his movie The Salesman. To protest President Trump's travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, Farhadi boycotted the ceremony, and instead had a powerful statement read by Iranian-American astronaut Anousheh Ansari.

Statement read on behalf of foreign language film winner Asghar Farhadi denounces "inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US" pic.twitter.com/GxulPE7E5L — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 27, 2017

Naturally, this powerful moment did not sit well with fans of Trump's ban. Future Kellyanne Conway/fellow right-wing mouthpiece Tomi Lahren freaked the F out, and took the opportunity to spew nastiness on Twitter.

Feel free to stay in Iran. I hear it's nice there. Good terror training grounds. #Oscars — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017

In addition to being a disgusting, racist generalization about the nation and people of Iran, it's a terribly constructed tweet.

There's more.

Foreign film translation: Iranian filmmakers don't like new POTUS because they're used to former POTUS kissing their behinds. #Oscars — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017

Twitter pointed out how the nastiness was also just inaccurate.

Why are you always so bitter and angry? He boycotted because of Trump's ridiculous travel ban. pic.twitter.com/Aw4jcfnrib — CamiSheffield (@CamiAnnS) February 27, 2017

Are you proud of your ignorance? This is unhinged. — AS (@adeleshiv) February 27, 2017

good god Tammy, do you ever stop? pic.twitter.com/PRLLoufVC7 — Sarah (@saarahtemps) February 27, 2017

The sad snowflake was really bitter that she wasn't invited.

Oscar red carpet: "what are you wearing?" White guilt and liberal privilege. #Oscars — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 27, 2017

you're the reason I'm gay — Matt Gehring (@mattryanx) February 27, 2017

Tomi Lahren's tweet became an important moment of apology.

.@TomiLahren every white person should have to apologize for you honestly idgaf — ‎نور (@levantina_) February 27, 2017

Lol. I apologize on behalf of Tomi.

I also apologize on behalf of CIA for dismantling secular democracy in Iran. — CRIG (@gregourt) February 27, 2017

Let me just say, I promise not all white people are terrorists despite Tomi's behavior and the history of our race. — CRIG (@gregourt) February 27, 2017

