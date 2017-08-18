Advertising

Donald Trump’s Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz has tweeted that he thinks the president is going to resign in the very near future.

On Wednesday, Schwartz went off on Trump on Twitter, calling him a "toddler [with] reactive attachment disorder" who has a "deep sense of inadequacy & self-hatred."

He went on to predict that within a matter of months, Trump will be out of office.

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Trump must be isolated. Resistance every day. The end is near but must keep pressure high. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Schwartz thinks that Trump will make a deal for immunity in the Russia investigation in exchange for his resignation. Trump is, after all, very good at deals.

Deals are my art form. Other people paint beautifully or write poetry. I like making deals, preferably big deals. That's how I get my kicks. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2014

In 2016, Tony Schwartz worked on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign for free.

"This is my penance for having created a man who has become a monster," Schwartz told CNN in September. "I’ve spent 30 years feeling bad about it."

Schwartz may have helped pen Trump's best selling book, but he has made it clear that he was never a fan of the reality star-turned-president and is one of his most outspoken critics. When asked to name one thing he liked about Trump, he struggled:

"There was nothing I found appealing," he said. "This is a man who I really believe lacks a conscience at the deepest level, so there really was nothing. He was effective in certain ways, he’s a dominant, aggressive personality and he pushes and he pushes and he pushes and he gets a lot of what he wants."

According to The Huffington Post, Schwartz said he will donate his profits from Art Of The Deal to the National Immigration Law Center, an organization that helps low-income immigrants.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.