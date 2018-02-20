Trump accuser challenges him to release security footage of her alleged assault from 2006.

If you don't know the name Rachel Crooks, learn it. She is one of a growing list of women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. In a Washington Post article published yesterday, she alleges that Trump kissed her against her will for two minutes when she was 22 and he was 59.
"He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek," she told the Post. "He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips."
Apparently these allegations got under Trump's skin (doesn't seem to take much). They sparked his latest morning tweet-storm:
As many pointed out, Trump's defense that he wouldn't have assaulted her—not because it's wrong, but because of security cameras—sure sounds like an admission of guilt.
And Crooks isn't about to take his latest attack lying down. This morning, she responded by calling Trump's bluff and challenging him to release the footage, showing she has nothing to hide.
She wrote:
Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006. Let’s clear this up for everyone.
And then she added this final detail: "It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself."
Crooks is getting a lot of support on Twitter—both for sharing her story, and for her political campaign.
And this person said what we're all thinking:
"Lordy, I hope there are tapes": ladies and gentlemen, my next tattoo.