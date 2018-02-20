Trump accuser challenges him to release security footage of her alleged assault from 2006.

If you don't know the name Rachel Crooks, learn it. She is one of a growing list of women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. In a Washington Post article published yesterday, she alleges that Trump kissed her against her will for two minutes when she was 22 and he was 59.

"He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek," she told the Post. "He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips."

Apparently these allegations got under Trump's skin (doesn't seem to take much). They sparked his latest morning tweet-storm:

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

....cameras running. Another False Accusation. Why doesn’t @washingtonpost report the story of the women taking money to make up stories about me? One had her home mortgage paid off. Only @FoxNews so reported...doesn’t fit the Mainstream Media narrative. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

As many pointed out, Trump's defense that he wouldn't have assaulted her—not because it's wrong, but because of security cameras—sure sounds like an admission of guilt.