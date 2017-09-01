Advertising

Back when Barack Obama was still the president, the Treasury Department announced that Harriet Tubman, who rescued about 70 enslaved people during the Civil War, would be replacing Andrew Jackson, noted slave owner, on the $20 bill. Not-racist and not-sexist people everywhere rejoiced at the news. However, nearly a year-and-a-half later, the President's Cabinet is comprised of significantly less not-racist and not-sexist people, so are we really surprised that plans to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill are being halted?

As reported by CNBC, Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will not be prioritizing the previously-announced makeover of the $20 bill. When a CNBC interviewer asked Mnuchin if he supported replacing Jackson with Tubman, he said, "Ultimately we will be looking at this issue. It's not something I'm focused on at the moment."

Advertising

"The No. 1 issue why we change the currency is to stop counterfeiting," Mnuchin, who produced The Lego Batman Movie, continued. "So the issues of what we change will be primarily related to what we need to do for security purposes. I've received classified briefings on that. And that's what I'm focused on for the most part."

The interviewer then asked Mnuchin about the cultural aspects of the decision. "People have been on the bills for a long period of time. And this is something we'll consider," Mnuchin replied, completely ignoring the cultural aspects of the decision. "Right now, we've got a lot more important issues to focus on." Ah, of course, issues like condemning racism and Nazism in the United States. Can't wait to see your administration start focusing on them!

Advertising

As Mnuchin's comments began to make headlines, Twitter showed up to criticize his vague comments.

Every other bill and coin is a who's who of slave owners, It's a hassle paying for everything in $5 bills and pennies. I need some Tubman's — Burny Cinders (@BurnyCinders) August 31, 2017

Steve Mnuchin: We might not put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.



Everyone who is NOT a straight white man: pic.twitter.com/DmlEovWgR0 — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 31, 2017

Confederate monuments: good



Harriet Tubman: hmm, can't commit to that



Trump administration in a nutshell https://t.co/RCK1ptUoYv — Rob Weilbacher (@wheatgrasses) August 31, 2017

Steve Liesman: Do you support Harriet Tubman on $20 bill?



Steve Mnuchin: "It's not something I'm focused on."



It's a Yes or No question! pic.twitter.com/XjFr92JgOg — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 31, 2017

Advertising

Mnuchin doesn't endorse Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. So the only parts of history that are important to hold onto are the white parts? — Declan Hahn (@DeclanHahn) September 1, 2017

if you want to protest mnnuchin's decision not to put harriet tubman on the $20 bill, visit https://t.co/FicWLeWsgr to sign the petition pic.twitter.com/pWQVdnKzuL — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 1, 2017

A Harriet Tubman $20 is not a priority for Trump's team..



BUT DAMMIT WE GOTTA KEEP THOSE CONFEDERATE PARTICIPATION TROPHIES FOR ALL TO SEE! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 31, 2017

Harriet Tubman was an incredible woman and everyone wants to call 20s "Tubs" so Steve Mnuchin can go directly to hell. https://t.co/sOXyVoFbgY — Jessie Lahr (@JessieLahrr) August 31, 2017

Advertising

He's actually waiting on his twitter poll, choice between Harriet Tubman and David Duke pic.twitter.com/N87xsX3ech — SIRIUS SUCKS (@P1ssed_K1d) September 1, 2017

Famous Chelseas Chelsea Clinton and Chelsea Handler also shared their input.

Trump administration won’t commit to Obama’s plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. Trump wants to meet with her first. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 31, 2017

Hope Sec. Mnuchin visits the #HarrietTubman Underground Railroad Center to learn, well, clearly a lot... It's a ~2 hr drive from his office. https://t.co/Z9pR6kQwPR — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 31, 2017

And if all else fails, let's follow The West Wing actor Joshua Malina's suggestion and make our own Harriet Tubman $20s.

How about writing "HARRIET TUBMAN" across Jackson's face on every $20 bill that passes through our hands? #resist pic.twitter.com/ZFksm8Sh7V — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) August 31, 2017

Advertising

Image of Harriet Tubman courtesy of the Library of Congress.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.