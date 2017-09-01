Back when Barack Obama was still the president, the Treasury Department announced that Harriet Tubman, who rescued about 70 enslaved people during the Civil War, would be replacing Andrew Jackson, noted slave owner, on the $20 bill. Not-racist and not-sexist people everywhere rejoiced at the news. However, nearly a year-and-a-half later, the President's Cabinet is comprised of significantly less not-racist and not-sexist people, so are we really surprised that plans to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill are being halted?
As reported by CNBC, Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will not be prioritizing the previously-announced makeover of the $20 bill. When a CNBC interviewer asked Mnuchin if he supported replacing Jackson with Tubman, he said, "Ultimately we will be looking at this issue. It's not something I'm focused on at the moment."
"The No. 1 issue why we change the currency is to stop counterfeiting," Mnuchin, who produced The Lego Batman Movie, continued. "So the issues of what we change will be primarily related to what we need to do for security purposes. I've received classified briefings on that. And that's what I'm focused on for the most part."
The interviewer then asked Mnuchin about the cultural aspects of the decision. "People have been on the bills for a long period of time. And this is something we'll consider," Mnuchin replied, completely ignoring the cultural aspects of the decision. "Right now, we've got a lot more important issues to focus on." Ah, of course, issues like condemning racism and Nazism in the United States. Can't wait to see your administration start focusing on them!
Image of Harriet Tubman courtesy of the Library of Congress.