Advertising

Sebastian Gorka supposedly stopped advising President Trump in August, but he's still a ride or die supporter of the administration and, apparently, Mike Pence's arcane rules for being around women.

Before we get into the tweet—which is terrible—here's a refresher on Mike Pence's two simple rules for a happy marriage. They are also terrible. Via the Washington Post:

In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.

Advertising

Here's where Sebastian Gorka, once a security advisor (who has been tied to Nazi groups) to Donald Trump, decided to give his thoughts on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was fired by his own company amid explosive allegations of sexual harassment and rape.

THINK:



If Weinstein had obeyed @VP Pence's rules for meeting with the opposite sex, none of those poor women would ever have been abused. pic.twitter.com/Kgl9FF7nam — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 11, 2017

"THINK" began Gorka, before ceasing all brain activity. "If Weinstein had obeyed @VP Pence's rules for meeting with the opposite sex, none of those poor women would ever have been abused."

Advertising

There's really no better way to address this than the way @OhNoSheTwitnt put it:

This attitude is extremely dangerous. Suggesting that men can't help but rape takes away any accountability for their actions. pic.twitter.com/FNmZZVXEIc — OhNoSheTwitnt🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 11, 2017

The other way you could read this is that all women are liars so if you're never alone with one there's no way she can falsely accuse you. — OhNoSheTwitnt🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 11, 2017

Other people, all saner than Sebastian Gorka, also pitched in:

Yeah if he'd obeyed the one rule of "don't sexually assault women," boom. That's the only rule you need there. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 11, 2017

Advertising

It seems even more insidious than that to me. Something like "if you're never alone with a woman, she can't lie and say you raped her". — Ray-gore Mortis (@SirEviscerate) October 11, 2017

THINK: @VP Pence is so fucked up in the head he needs to refer to his wife as mommy and needs to be babysat in order to not perv on women. — Prime Minister Trump (@DonaldsSwamp) October 11, 2017

Whenever a tweet starts with THINK—close Twitter and go outside, you're probably reading something by a Nazi.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.