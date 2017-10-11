Sebastian Gorka supposedly stopped advising President Trump in August, but he's still a ride or die supporter of the administration and, apparently, Mike Pence's arcane rules for being around women.
Before we get into the tweet—which is terrible—here's a refresher on Mike Pence's two simple rules for a happy marriage. They are also terrible. Via the Washington Post:
In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either.
Here's where Sebastian Gorka, once a security advisor (who has been tied to Nazi groups) to Donald Trump, decided to give his thoughts on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was fired by his own company amid explosive allegations of sexual harassment and rape.
"THINK" began Gorka, before ceasing all brain activity. "If Weinstein had obeyed @VP Pence's rules for meeting with the opposite sex, none of those poor women would ever have been abused."
There's really no better way to address this than the way @OhNoSheTwitnt put it:
Other people, all saner than Sebastian Gorka, also pitched in:
Whenever a tweet starts with THINK—close Twitter and go outside, you're probably reading something by a Nazi.