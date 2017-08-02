Advertising

Late on Tuesday night, everyone got a New York Times push notification reporting that the Trump administration is taking on the cause of oppressed white people.

The Times reports that according to an internal memo, the Justice Department is seeking lawyers to work on "investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions."

modern conservatism has no organizing principle beyond imagined white victimhood pic.twitter.com/106Wmjqvv0 — sean. (@SeanMcElwee) August 2, 2017

Many people on Twitter pointed out how the idea that white people have it bad is both racist and wrong.

I went to one of the best schools in the world & the dumbest kids there were easily the rich white ones who had their own #affirmativeaction — Lana Dsa Convensheon (@LanaDelRaytheon) August 2, 2017

DONALD TRUMP is the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES and we're really supposed to believe mediocre white people aren't getting a fair shake — Emily (@emilydawnlove) August 2, 2017

Attack on #AffirmativeAction & DOJ civil rights division not about logic, facts or fairness. It's just racism, y'all. Regular racism 1.0 pic.twitter.com/tzkGkaCgi7 — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) August 2, 2017

As The Washington Post writes, the Trump and Sessions' whole shpiel is built on convincing white voters that white people can't catch a break in America and that minorities are getting free benefits and enjoying an easier life. Yeah, that's not the case.

Ashley C. Ford, a writer in New York City, shared her story of the misconceptions many white people have about black people in higher education, that promptly went viral for its insight.

Do you know how many white people truly and genuinely believe that black people get to go to college for free? — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) August 2, 2017

If the Trump administration insists on reopening a debate on affirmative action—which has been ruled constitutional multiple times by the Supreme Court—then step one is for people to understand the facts.

