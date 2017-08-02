Late on Tuesday night, everyone got a New York Times push notification reporting that the Trump administration is taking on the cause of oppressed white people.
The Times reports that according to an internal memo, the Justice Department is seeking lawyers to work on "investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions."
Many people on Twitter pointed out how the idea that white people have it bad is both racist and wrong.
As The Washington Post writes, the Trump and Sessions' whole shpiel is built on convincing white voters that white people can't catch a break in America and that minorities are getting free benefits and enjoying an easier life. Yeah, that's not the case.
Ashley C. Ford, a writer in New York City, shared her story of the misconceptions many white people have about black people in higher education, that promptly went viral for its insight.
If the Trump administration insists on reopening a debate on affirmative action—which has been ruled constitutional multiple times by the Supreme Court—then step one is for people to understand the facts.