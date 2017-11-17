Last night Trump mocked Al Franken on his sexual assault allegations. Holy sh*t, it did not go well.

On Thursday, Donald Trump tweeted to condemn democratic Senator Al Franken, who was accused of sexually assaulting television host Leeann Tweeden back in 2006. Only one problem.

He is an alleged sexual predator as well.

Yes, anyone with any sense of moral direction can tell you that what Franken did was wrong, disgusting, and reprehensible. In fact, Democrats and Republicans alike are calling for Franken to step down (but, for the record, Tweeden herself feels that Franken should not step down). Even Franken himself said he supported an ethics investigation into the incident in the statement/apology he released yesterday.

But when it comes to Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by 14 women, reprimanding Franken feels more than just a little hypocritical.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

According to The Washington Post, the "Lesley Stahl tape" refers to a New York magazine story about a Saturday Night Live writers discussion in which Franken suggested a joke about raping Leslie Stahl, a 60 Minutes correspondent.