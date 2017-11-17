Last night Trump mocked Al Franken on his sexual assault allegations. Holy sh*t, it did not go well.

On Thursday, Donald Trump tweeted to condemn democratic Senator Al Franken, who was accused of sexually assaulting television host Leeann Tweeden back in 2006. Only one problem.
He is an alleged sexual predator as well.
Yes, anyone with any sense of moral direction can tell you that what Franken did was wrong, disgusting, and reprehensible. In fact, Democrats and Republicans alike are calling for Franken to step down (but, for the record, Tweeden herself feels that Franken should not step down). Even Franken himself said he supported an ethics investigation into the incident in the statement/apology he released yesterday.
But when it comes to Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by 14 women, reprimanding Franken feels more than just a little hypocritical.
According to The Washington Post, the "Lesley Stahl tape" refers to a New York magazine story about a Saturday Night Live writers discussion in which Franken suggested a joke about raping Leslie Stahl, a 60 Minutes correspondent.
People were peeved that Donald Trump would speak out against Franken while remaining noticeably silent on alleged pedophile Roy Moore, a Republican running for office in Alabama. Many others pointed out that maybe a person who was caught on tape bragging about sexual assault shouldn't play high-and-mighty by calling out others accused of similar crimes.
Twitter definitely noticed the hypocrisy here.
Soon, Donald Trump's Twitter mentions were filled with quotes from that infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape where the president said the following:
I moved on her, and I failed. I'll admit it.
I did try and fuck her. She was married.
And I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, "I'll show you where they have some nice furniture." I took her out furniture—I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn't get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she's now got the big phony tits and everything. She's totally changed her look.
Later, referring to Arianne Zucker (whom he was waiting to meet), Trump says:
I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.
Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything.
I'll just leave this here in case anyone needs it: