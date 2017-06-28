Advertising

We've all tried to make up a hashtag at some point, and failed. This might be the one thing we all have in common with President Donald Trump, who went on another Twitter rampage this morning. Because apparently that's what presidents do now. And this morning, he got especially creative while going after Jeff Bezos, Amazon and the Washington Post. His efforts backfired.

At 9:06 am, the President chose to hit send on this tweet:

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Like so many of the president's tweets, this reads as angry, incoherent, garbled nonsense. And, like so many of the president's tweets, it has incited the mockery of Twitter:

Try reading this sentence out loud https://t.co/4SzllBwwP2 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 28, 2017

I very frequently hear people refer to #AmazonWashingtonPost as the guardian of Amazon not paying Internet taxes. That's for sure. — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 28, 2017

#AmazonWashingtonPost is like trying to make fetch happen, except that fetch actually did happen — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) June 28, 2017

The fact-checkers are breaking it down:

What are "Internet Taxes?"



There is no such thing, btw. Amazon pays state sales tax, as the law requires. https://t.co/y9Dp3iKg6D — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) June 28, 2017

So are the grammar police:

For context: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos did purchase the Washington Post in 2013, making him the world's third-richest person. But, though there are ties between the companies, Amazon does not technically own the Post, Fortune reports.

As far as the "guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes," well, "internet taxes" are not a thing. Trump is probably referring to Amazon's past efforts to keep online purchases tax free. But the company does now collect sales tax on purchases across the U.S.

INTERNET TAXES? You're the President and you don't know that there is no taxes on the INTERNET!! #AmazonWashingtonPost https://t.co/A3HI4OI8xZ — Jen (@nutcase101) June 28, 2017

#AmazonWashingtonPost Yea.... Maybe paying taxes is a topic @realDonaldTrump should shy away from since he lied about showing his. — Theresa The Fearless (@Wiseryears15) June 28, 2017

And "fake news," well, we all know what that means (Trump's tweet being a prime example).

Also, as many were quick to point out, not only does #AmazonWashingtonPost make no sense, it's also a clunky, terrible hashtag. Unless you want to use it to mock the president, in which case it's a GREAT hashtag: "Alexa, get rid of the President." #AmazonWashingtonPost — Pank (@PANKsinatra) June 28, 2017 #AmazonWashingtonPost



I mean, the Amazon IS full of deadly snakes and rabid monkeys, so I guess it fits. — Sarah H. Sandiers (@SarahHSandiers) June 28, 2017 It serves many purposes. Like calling out the president for this blatant hypocrisy on the subject of taxes:

Lol @realDonaldTrump blasting #AmazonWashingtonPost regarding taxes this is coming from a guy that loopholes his and doesn't pay pathetic 😂 — Nick (@AudioGodRecords) June 28, 2017

Others are pointing out that the hashtag reminds them of Wonder Woman, a movie about AMAZON warrior women who were created to protect humankind from evil.

Mornin' T-Rex! Sweetness, this hashtag is not going to take off. It's awkwardly composed & reminds us of Wonder Woman. XOXO — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) June 28, 2017

I mean, I saw this pic of an Amazon IN the Washington Post, so... #AmazonWashingtonPost pic.twitter.com/g2MJWzPVX3 — Schmeep (@Schmeep) June 28, 2017

This woman is on a roll:

Also, T-ball, it's too soon to start deflecting from the 5 Fake Time covers you displayed in your 'resorts.' Need a full 24 hrs THEN you go. pic.twitter.com/L3QXafH45v — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) June 28, 2017

T-Money, my dad did wacky magazine covers in the 80s too! It was a fun Xmas gift! FYI when your novelty gifts become real to you? You cray! — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) June 28, 2017

#AmazonWashingtonPost will never take off. But "T-Money" just might. Or:

I personally prefer T-Rex. Small hands & arms; eats everything in sight. — Leatrice (@Treese0131) June 28, 2017

Good job today, Twitter.

