We've all tried to make up a hashtag at some point, and failed. This might be the one thing we all have in common with President Donald Trump, who went on another Twitter rampage this morning. Because apparently that's what presidents do now. And this morning, he got especially creative while going after Jeff Bezos, Amazon and the Washington Post. His efforts backfired.

At 9:06 am, the President chose to hit send on this tweet:

Like so many of the president's tweets, this reads as angry, incoherent, garbled nonsense. And, like so many of the president's tweets, it has incited the mockery of Twitter:

The fact-checkers are breaking it down:

So are the grammar police:

For context: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos did purchase the Washington Post in 2013, making him the world's third-richest person. But, though there are ties between the companies, Amazon does not technically own the Post, Fortune reports.

As far as the "guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes," well, "internet taxes" are not a thing. Trump is probably referring to Amazon's past efforts to keep online purchases tax free. But the company does now collect sales tax on purchases across the U.S.

And "fake news," well, we all know what that means (Trump's tweet being a prime example).

Also, as many were quick to point out, not only does #AmazonWashingtonPost make no sense, it's also a clunky, terrible hashtag. Unless you want to use it to mock the president, in which case it's a GREAT hashtag:

It serves many purposes. Like calling out the president for this blatant hypocrisy on the subject of taxes:

Others are pointing out that the hashtag reminds them of Wonder Woman, a movie about AMAZON warrior women who were created to protect humankind from evil.

This woman is on a roll:

#AmazonWashingtonPost will never take off. But "T-Money" just might. Or:

Good job today, Twitter.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.