Another national holiday, another agenda-driven tweet from President Donald Trump that is dripping with faux sincerity and riddled with hypocrisy! That's right, the Tweeter-in-Chief took a break from tweeting us into a nuclear war to tweet about Labor Day yesterday. And of course he used the opportunity to hawk his "pro-American" "values" the same weekend he announced he'd be deporting hundreds of thousands of kids 👿👿👿
“We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy
#LaborDay!” the president wrote, with a photo of himself and first lady Melania Trump.
There is a LOT wrong with Donald Trump's "American-made" message, especially given his own extensive dealings with foreign trade.
But the funniest and most glaring flaw in this tweet might be the fact that Melania's dress in the photo, which cost $2,255, was designed by Greek designer Mary Katrantzou and made in Italy, according to People.
Twitter noticed.
Well done, Twitter. Or as they say in Melania's favorite country, Italy, ¡Bravissimo!