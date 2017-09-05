Advertising

Another national holiday, another agenda-driven tweet from President Donald Trump that is dripping with faux sincerity and riddled with hypocrisy! That's right, the Tweeter-in-Chief took a break from tweeting us into a nuclear war to tweet about Labor Day yesterday. And of course he used the opportunity to hawk his "pro-American" "values" the same weekend he announced he'd be deporting hundreds of thousands of kids 👿👿👿

We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy #LaborDay! pic.twitter.com/lyvtNfQ5IO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2017

“We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy # LaborDay!” the president wrote, with a photo of himself and first lady Melania Trump.

Buy American! Marry Yugoslavian!

There is a LOT wrong with Donald Trump's "American-made" message, especially given his own extensive dealings with foreign trade.

How many Trump products were made overseas? Here's the complete list. https://t.co/EhXYRW5hY6 — ImpeachTrumpToday! (@milesjohnson993) September 4, 2017

But the funniest and most glaring flaw in this tweet might be the fact that Melania's dress in the photo, which cost $2,255, was designed by Greek designer Mary Katrantzou and made in Italy, according to People.

Twitter noticed.

Lol Melania is wearing an Italian dress but okay. https://t.co/bjnD82GfEc — Megan Taylor (@BellaMegtaylor) September 5, 2017

Nice dress, Melania. Designed and made in America? — *Show us your taxes* (@Schlaflosinwien) September 5, 2017

And American lies. Even Melania's $2,000+ dress is made in Italy! How stupid do you think we are? — Arialis Miren (@2TonTonita) September 5, 2017

And Melania's dress made in America fer sure. — Vote-Health.org (@VoteHealth) September 5, 2017

Melania's dress... #MadeinItaly Not that there's anything wrong w/Italian clothing. But trump is a HYPOCRITE 😒 — Denise Dreon-Watson (@denise_dreon) September 5, 2017

Thank then the Italian union workers and Greek designers for Melania's dress !! — Bill Tsap (@bill_tsapr) September 5, 2017

Well done, Twitter. Or as they say in Melania's favorite country, Italy, ¡Bravissimo!

