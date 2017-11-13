Trump was asked to partake in a traditional Southeast Asian handshake. It really, really didn't go well.

President Trump gives...interesting handshakes.

Whether he is pulling French president Emmanuel Macron in for a painfully awkward 30-second handshake, or making Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe giggle with his aggressive grip, the President likes to make a statement with his handshakes.

But while visiting the Philippines for the Association for Southeast Asian Nations conference (ASEAN), the Trump really struggled to nail the traditional ASEAN handshake.

You see, the handshake is done in a chain, with all participants crossing arms and linking hands in a giant circle. Our president couldn't quite the hang of it at first, and once he did, he painfully grimaced through the entire thing:

Things got a bit awkward as Pres. Trump posed with world leaders for a group handshake at the beginning of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. https://t.co/HZW5UwO6Gb pic.twitter.com/2bZnkTtrCy — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2017

Yeah, that was awkward.

First he tried to grab Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc with two hands...

Screenshot: ABC News

Then he realized he left Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte hanging on the other side.