Trump says people should ask John Kelly if Obama called him when his son was killed.

Yesterday, Donald Trump dug himself into a hole; today, he is digging himself even further into said hole.

At a press conference Monday, Trump claimed that most other presidents, namely Obama, did not call the families of fallen soldiers. The president received a ton of backlash for his obviously made-up statement.

During an interview with Fox News Radio on Tuesday, the topic was brought up yet again, and Trump came up with a refreshingly insensitive way for people to investigate his claims that Obama did not make these calls.

"As far as other presidents, I don't know, you could ask Gen. Kelly, did he get a call from Obama? I don't know what Obama's policy was," Trump said on the radio show, according to CNN.

Gen. Kelly is John Kelly, Donald Trump's chief of staff. Kelly's son Robert was killed in 2010, after stepping on a landmine in Afghanistan, CNN explained.

During the radio interview, Trump also talked in circles around the remarks he made Monday.

"I write letters and I also call...I have called, I believe everybody, but I will use the word virtually everybody," he reportedly said. "I really speak for myself. I am not speaking for other people."