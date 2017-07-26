Advertising

Between bitching about his healthcare bill and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he will be banning transgender Americans from serving in the military. People are rightfully riled up by this hateful move that serves no purpose but to pander to his base.

Here are the most powerful reactions from transgender actress Laverne Cox, transgender activists Chelsea Manning and Janet Mock, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor George Takei, and others who are not down with bigotry:

1.

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

2.

To all the trans folks currently serving in the military thank you for your service. I am sorry your "commander in chief" doesn't value it. — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017

3.

And who will he come for next? https://t.co/DWu3PRzQhg — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) July 26, 2017

4.

Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2017

5.

If you are a transgender person who has served in the military, or is currently serving, please email me at jb@jenniferboylan.net — Jenny B. (@JennyBoylan) July 26, 2017

6.

As his Presidency fails, Trump will attempt to rally his base around hatred, since that's all he has. Here we go: pic.twitter.com/fB6btaKT7Z — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 26, 2017

7.

If you're going to discriminate against all Transgender Americans, at least have the balls to do it on camera, you cowardly ratfuck pic.twitter.com/obGkXDphIP — erin lynn o'connor (@erinoface) July 26, 2017

8.

Super not a coincidence that Trump is framing trans people as too expensive to exist while health care access/coverage is being debated. — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) July 26, 2017

9.

It says "LGBTs for Trump” not “Trump for LGBTs" pic.twitter.com/6rl6zyb1T0 — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) July 26, 2017

10.

To the members of the transgender community: You are not a "burden." Do not let this president shake you. We support you, we stand with you. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) July 26, 2017

11.

I served on active duty in the U.S. Military. Exclusion of Transgender Americans by @POTUS is not based on facts, it is based on bigotry. https://t.co/DgURRGnMVu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 26, 2017

12.

Like all bans that target trans folks, this is difficult if not impossible to enforce & only puts a ppl at risk



In this case, soldiers — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) July 26, 2017

13.

Lots of courageous transgender troops are honorably serving in our armed forces. Removing them weakens our country & our military. — VoteVets (@votevets) July 26, 2017

14.

This is discrimination, plain and simple. I stand with the brave transgender Americans who selflessly serve our military. https://t.co/VGck60O9G1 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 26, 2017

15.

Trolling at its finest from a man who's never served & shown up the way trans servicefolk have & are https://t.co/r8f6vW2N4J — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

I salute trans folk like @OnlyShaneOrtega who've fought for a country whose president won't fight for them https://t.co/OklGMEuXKi — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

16.

Trans service members aren’t a “disruption” — they’re brave individuals serving our nation. They should be thanked, not bullied by POTUS. https://t.co/JlDkVs7Y9r — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) July 26, 2017

17.

Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 26, 2017

17.

I have complex feelings about the military but banning trans people sets a dangerous and shameful precedent about who matters. This is f'd. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) July 26, 2017

19.

Waiting for @MerriamWebster to give us the definition of "asshole" today. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

20.

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

