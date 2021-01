It only took four years and countless lies, crimes, and calls for violence, but it looks like encouraging his supporters to violently break in to the Capitol building crossed a line for Twitter dot com. After relentless pressure from numerous users to ban the President for using the platform to spread lies and incite violence, Twitter finally announced today that it has suspended the President's account. Permanently.

Here are 23 of the funniest reactions on Twitter to the HUGE news:

1.)

2.)